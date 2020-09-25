Tennessee vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee Titans vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tennessee vs Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Network: CBS

Tennessee (2-0) vs Minnesota (0-2) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Minnesota’s passing game has gone bye-bye without Stefon Diggs. Kirk Cousins hasn’t done much of anything right, but he also doesn’t have anyone open to throw to. So far, the Tennessee pass defense hasn’t been a rock – it got lit up by Gardner Minshew, who went back to being Gardner Minshew in the loss to Miami – but it should get a bit of a break this week.

Why Minnesota Will Win

Didn’t you used to be the Tennessee running game? The Titans are feeding Derrick Henry, and the 200 yards in two games are fine, but the ground game has been pedestrian with defenses making Ryan Tannehill try to win games.

The Tennessee D has been just okay against the run, and this week it’ll be a steady dose of Dalvin Cook until Cousins can start to find a rhythm again.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee

Very, very quietly in a massive start to the season for most fantasy quarterbacks, Tannehill has been terrific. He has yet to throw a pick, he’s hitting 70% of his throws for 488 yards and six touchdowns, and he’s coming through when needed. He might not be anyone’s QB1, but in deeper leagues that play multiple quarterbacks, he’s a factor.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s desperation time for the Vikings, and Tennessee has been playing with fire so far. However, there’s been nothing so far to suggest that the Minnesota defense can handle a decent ground game, and Cousins simply hasn’t been good enough so far.

Tennessee vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Tennessee 27, Minnesota 23

Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

