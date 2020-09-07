Tennessee vs Denver Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee Titans vs Denver Broncos prediction and game preview.

Tennessee vs Denver Broadcast

Date: Monday, September 14

Game Time: 10:10 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Miles High Stadium, Denver, CO

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tennessee (0-0) vs Denver (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Tennessee Will Win

If you really believe that the Ryan Tannehill who ripped up everyone over the late part of 2019 is the real deal, then look out for an offense without a real flaw. The receiving corps could used a bit more help around AJ Brown, but the line is sensational and Derrick Henry has become unstoppable. The Denver D might be stronger, but this should be an air-tight Titan team right out of the gate with all of the parts working.

– CFN College Football Experts Picks, Week 1

Why Denver Will Win

Here come the upgrades around second-year QB Drew Lock. Melvin Gordon has to be healthy and back to his 2018 form, but at the very least the Broncos have a strong running back rotation. Getting Jerry Jeudy to go along with Courtland Sutton was a huge step, and the line is better than it gets credit for. If Vic Fangio’s D turns into a Vic Fangio D, Denver has a nice mix if it gets a big season, and first game, out of …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Drew Lock, Denver

The Missouri grad showed signs of something great late last season, but he’s still going to be developing with the good young receivers around him. He’s got the arm, and he’s got the moxie, but can he start cranking up the consistent big plays with his flashy targets? The Bronco offense will let him turn it loose.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be a business-like win for the Titans. Henry will be held in relative check, and Tannehill will look like the Miami version for a few too many drives, but the defense will keep the Denver running game in check and a few key Lock interceptions will get Tennessee out alive.

– CFN NFL Experts Picks, Week 1

Tennessee vs Denver Prediction, Line

Tennessee 26, Denver 17

Bet on Tennessee vs Denver with BetMGM

Denver -1.5, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: $54.99 for Missouri State vs. Oklahoma

1: $30 for Mulan