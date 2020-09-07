Tampa Bay vs New Orleans Prediction, Game Preview

Tampa Bay vs New Orleans prediction and game preview.

Tampa Bay vs New Orleans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: FOX

Tampa Bay (0-0) vs New Orleans (0-0) Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

Now Tom Brady has weapons. He might be too old, and Rob Gronkowski might be too old, and Leonard Fournette might not be the transcendent star he was supposed to be, but in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, TB12 has the playmakers to blow up the offense that did everything right but give the ball to the other team like it was handing out M&M’s. The O line is more than good enough to give Brady the time he needs, but …

Why New Orleans Will Win

The Saint secondary might be the best in the league, or close to it. The whole defense is fantastic with the parts – helped by the addition of Malcolm Jenkins – to keep the Buccaneer passing game from getting into a consistent groove. Overall, the two teams are similar in overall talent, but the Saints are just a wee bit better on the lines, a lot better at running back, and are fully formed on defense while Tampa Bay is still just putting it all together.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay

He’s only been fantasy-good once in the last four years – of course, he was out all of last season – but will the time off rejuvenate him? How much will he be used in the red zone, and how much attention will he get with so many concerns about the Tampa Bay receivers? One big game wouldn’t mean he’s back to his old form, but there’s no way Brady doesn’t try feeding him at least one score.

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready to have a whole lot of fun. Both quarterbacks will roll for over 300 yards, both defenses will come up with just enough stops to keep it from getting ridiculous, and in the end, it’ll come down to one final drive. Brady will get the ball last.

Tampa Bay vs New Orleans Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 30, New Orleans 27

New Orleans -3.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 5

