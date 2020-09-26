Tampa Bay vs Denver Prediction, Game Preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tampa Bay vs Denver Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tampa Bay (1-1) vs Denver (0-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

Jeff Driskel. He’s been a fine fill-in at times throughout his career, but he only hit 52% of his throws taking over for an injured Drew Lock in last week’s 26-21 loss to Pittsburgh. He did a decent job of keeping the team in the game, but he’ll have to be more than just okay to pull this off.

On the other side, Mike Evans is back. He wasn’t right in the opener against the Saints – the timing was off, he made a few big mistakes, and he wasn’t looking healthy. Last week against Carolina he caught seven passes for 104 yards and a score, and now he gets to roll against shaky Bronco secondary that struggled over the first two weeks.

– Week 4 Expert Picks: College Football

Why Denver Will Win

The Broncos have been close. Not having Lock around hurts, but it was in the game against Tennessee until the final moments, and it gave Pittsburgh a push even when everything started to go wrong.

The receivers might not be household names, but there’s enough to spread the ball around – Jerry Jeudy is overdue for a breakout game – and Melvin Gordon has hit the 70-yard mark in each of the first two weeks. Driskel won’t have to do it alone.

– Week 3 Expert Picks: NFL

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

How’s it going so far? Short answer, he’s been okay. He hasn’t hit the 240-yard passing mark yet and he’s thrown as many interceptions as touchdown passes – three each – but he and the offense are playing like they could’ve used a few preseason tune-ups, or at least more training camp practice time. At the moment, in this year of tremendous fantasy quarterback play, Brady hasn’t been worth the start. That has to change against this Bronco secondary because …

What’s Going To Happen

The Von Miller-less Broncos haven’t generated a lick of pressure so far. With the emergence of Leonard Fournette and more of a Buccaneer running game, Brady should be in for a good, sound performance in a business-like win. The Broncos won’t have enough answers to early Tampa Bay scoring drives.

Tampa Bay vs Denver Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 26, Denver 20

Bet on Tampa Bay vs Denver with BetMGM

Tampa Bay -5.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: NFL RedZone from 3-4 pm ET

1: Anything on The Hallmark Christmas Movie 2020 Schedule