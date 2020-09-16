Syracuse vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

Syracuse Orange vs Pitt Panthers prediction and game preview.

Syracuse vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: ACC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Syracuse (0-1) vs Pitt (1-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Syracuse Will Win

Oh sure, the Pitt offense worked against Austin Peay, but now it has to go against a much, much stronger secondary and better defense overall.

The 31-6 loss to North Carolina might not look great on the scoreboard, but Syracuse hung tough for three quarters before buckling in the fourth. It wasn’t a sharp effort in any way by the Orange offense that looked like it needed a game of prep work.

It’s possible this is a far stronger attack this week – QB Tommy DeVito wasn’t quite on the same page with his receivers in key moments.

Even so, again, it was a battle for 45 minutes with the secondary keeping QB Sam Howell and his great receiving corps from rolling until late. However …

– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: College Football

Why Pitt Will Win

The North Carolina defensive front spent most of the game wearing DeVito as a hat.

The Syracuse offensive line was awful last year in pass protection, and it did next to nothing against the Tar Heels allowing seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and generating just 68 rushing yards.

Syracuse, meet the pass rush that was the best in the nation in 2019 and is still very, very good.

Pitt didn’t exactly pull punches in the 55-0 win over Austin Peay, but up 42-0 at halftime the D didn’t show all it could do. It came up with three sack snd eight tackles for loss, but it seemed like it was saving itself.

– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Syracuse will be a bit better than it was against North Carolina, and it still won’t be enough.

No, the Pitt offense isn’t going to roll up six touchdowns in the first half, and it’s not going to hold the Orange rushing game to 1 net yard – both happened against Austin Peay – but the defense will take over in key situations, will finish with at least five sacks, and it’ll look the part of a team that should be a sleeper throughout the 2020 ACC chase.

Syracuse vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Pitt 30, Syracuse 10

Bet on Syracuse vs Pitt with BetMGM

Pitt -22, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President

1: Get Organized with The Home Edit