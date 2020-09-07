Syracuse vs North Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Syracuse vs North Carolina prediction and game preview.

Syracuse vs North Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ACC Network

Syracuse (0-0) vs. North Carolina (0-0) Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

The secondary is good enough to keep the tremendous North Carolina receiving corps in relative check. The combination of S Andre Cisco and CB Trill Williams is strong to work around, and despite the loss of some key parts, the pass rush should emerge in a hurry with a good rotation of young players.

On the other side, the Orange offensive line that was such an issue throughout last year should be far more effective. The North Carolina defensive front will need a little while to get everything in place on the inside. It’s not like Syracuse will grind, but at least QB Tommy DeVito shouldn’t be crushed on a regular basis like he was last year behind a lime with four starters back. However …

Why North Carolina Will Win

Syracuse has 100 miles to go before that offensive line is even decent compared to where it was last year. It has to prove right away that it can keep defenses from flying into the backfield and jumping on the heads of the skill guys.

And that Orange pass rush has to prove itself, too. It’s been hit-or-miss in the Dino Babers era, and while it should be better, it really does have to replace a whole slew of key producers. North Carolina has the experience now to go along with the young talent on both sides of the line.

What’s Going To Happen

Syracuse is going to be pesky.

All the hype is around a very, very good Tar Heel team with a high-powered offense and experience on the defensive side, but the Orange will come in charged up and a whole lot more effective than they were throughout last season.

DeVito will have a big game, UNC will screw up/stall just enough to make this a fight, but Tar Heel QB Sam Howell will also make just enough big throws to get out alive.

Syracuse vs North Carolina Prediction, Line

North Carolina 34, Syracuse 30

North Carolina -22, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

