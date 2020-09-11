Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Sun Belt college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.

How are the Sun Belt predictions so far?

Straight Up: 2-1, ATS 2-1, o/u: 3-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Saturday, September 12

12:00 ESPN2

Line: Appalachian State -17, o/u: 59

Bet on this with BetMGM

12:00 ESPN

Line: Iowa State -11.5, o/u: 57

Bet on this with BetMGM

12:00 FOX

Line: Kansas State -10.5, o/u: 54.5

Bet on this with BetMGM

1:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: Army -21, o/u: 54.5

Bet on this with BetMGM

3:30 ESPN2

Line: Texas State -9, o/u: 58.5

Bet on this with BetMGM

3:30 ESPNU

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Bet on this with BetMGM

7:30 ESPN2:

Line: Tulane -9.5, o/u: 52.5

Bet on this with BetMGM

10:00 FS1

Line: Kansas -7, o/u: 56.5

Bet on this with BetMGM