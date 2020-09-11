Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Sun Belt college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.
How are the Sun Belt predictions so far?
Straight Up: 2-1, ATS 2-1, o/u: 3-0
Saturday, September 12
Charlotte at Appalachian State
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Appalachian State -17, o/u: 59
Louisiana at Iowa State
12:00 ESPN
Line: Iowa State -11.5, o/u: 57
Arkansas State at Kansas State
12:00 FOX
Line: Kansas State -10.5, o/u: 54.5
ULM at Army
1:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Army -21, o/u: 54.5
UTSA at Texas State
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Texas State -9, o/u: 58.5
Campbell at Georgia Southern
3:30 ESPNU
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Tulane at South Alabama
7:30 ESPN2:
Line: Tulane -9.5, o/u: 52.5
Coastal Carolina at Kansas
10:00 FS1
Line: Kansas -7, o/u: 56.5
