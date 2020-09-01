SMU vs Texas State Prediction, Game Preview

SMU vs Texas State prediction and game preview.

SMU vs Texas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 5

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

SMU (0-0) vs Texas State (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Texas State Will Win

It’s not like the Bobcat offense rocked and rolled last year, but it cranked up the tempo and it tried to be dangerous. It didn’t always work – the Bobcats were 121st in the nation in total O – but the passing game had its moments.

The TXST receiving corps went through the growing pains last year, and now it should be a strength – it could be among the most improved in the Sun Belt. It should be a problem for an SMU secondary that’s full of experience, but got ripped to shreds throughout last season.

The Mustangs were 125th in the nation in pass defense allowing 289 yards per game, and they’re about to get hit for over 300 against the improved Bobcats. But …

– CFN 2020 Texas State Preview

Why SMU Will Win

Here comes the SMU pass rush.

It didn’t always translate into production against the pass, but at least the Mustangs knew how to get to the quarterback, and they should be able to do it again.

SMU led the nation in sacks and was third in tackles for loss, and even with some major changes up front, the production should continue against a Texas State offensive line that’s going to be way too leaky.

On the other side, yeah, Texas State has a good passing offense that should be able to get its licks in, but Shane Buechele and the SMU attack will be better. Unlike SMU, TXST doesn’t have a pass rush to rely on. Give Buechele time, and he’ll carve up any secondary.

– CFN 2020 SMU Preview

What’s Going To Happen

SMU goes down the road to play in San Marcos, and it’s about to get into a wild and crazy shootout.

Expect a whole lot of passing yards, absolutely no ball control whatsoever, and a bit of a back-and-forth fight with SMU being far more effective at keeping the pressure on.

Texas State will put up the yards, but it won’t have the points to show for it. SMU will have the yards as well as the points. It’ll be a little closer than last year’s 47-17 Mustang win, but it’ll still put up over 600 yards of total offense again.

– CFN Experts Picks, Week 1

SMU vs Texas State Prediction, Line

SMU 48, Texas State 20

Bet on SMU vs Texas State with BetMGM

SMU -22, o/u: 70.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– CFN Preview 2020: Every Team Preview, Rankings, Predictions

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

1: The Bradshaw Bunch