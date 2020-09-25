SMU vs SFA Prediction, Game Preview

SMU Mustangs vs SFA Lumberjacks prediction and game preview.

SMU vs SFA Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Gerald J, Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Network: ESPN+

SMU (2-0) vs SFA (0-2) Game Preview

Why SFA Will Win

The offense didn’t roll through the first two games, but it didn’t let games get out of hand.

The Lumberjacks were in both games against UTEP and UTSA, but they couldn’t get the big late scoring drive to get over the hump. The pass defense didn’t get destroyed in the two games, but it had issues – it has to be able to overcome the yards SMU will generate through the air.

This is hate game for SFA to get its own passing game going against a suspect Mustang secondary that struggled late in the 65-35 win over North Texas, but …

Why SMU Will Win

The SMU offense heated up.

It got past the tune-up opener against Texas State – a struggle of a game, even though the passing game clicked – to rip up North Texas for 710 yards of total offense. QB Shane Buechele has been brilliant, hitting 73% of his passes for 711 yards and five scores with two picks. SFA doesn’t have the firepower to keep up.

If you can’t score more than 24 points combined against UTEP and UTSA, there are problems. That’s why …

What’s Going To Happen

SMU will do whatever it wants.

SFA won’t have the offense to answer a few early Mustang scores, and then it’ll be all about tuning up further. Buechele will put in a big half of work before giving way in the blowout.

SMU vs SFA Prediction, Line

SMU 50, SFA 17

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

