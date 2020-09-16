SMU vs North Texas Prediction, Game Preview

SMU Mustangs vs North Texas Mean Green prediction and game preview.

SMU vs North Texas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

Network: CBS Sports Network

SMU (1-0) vs North Texas (1-0) Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

The passing game was rusty in the 31-24 win over Texas State, but it should work just fine against the North Texas secondary.

Granted, Houston Baptist QB Bailey Zappe ripped up Texas Tech, too, but he warmed up in a 57-31 loss to North Texas with 480 passing yards and three touchdowns, having no problems getting time to throw with little pressure from the Mean Green defensive front.

Mustang QB Shane Buechele won’t have any problems hitting the 300-yard mark, TJ McDaniel should push for another 100-yard rushing day, and the offense will get to 500 yards as long as it’s a whole lot sharper early on than it was against Texas State, because …

Why North Texas Will Win

It took way too much work to put away an inferior team.

SMU came up with a ton of yards and it got the win, but there were too many stalls and it was 21-21 late in the third before finally getting some breathing room.

It might have been against Houston Baptist, but North Texas showed signs that the offensive issues of 2019 might be over. Jason Bean and the passing game rolled from the start, and the ground attack ripped off big run after big run averaging over seven yards per carry.

The UNT offensive front isn’t anything amazing, but it should hold its own against the SMU defensive line that’s going to struggle all year against the run.

What’s Going To Happen

The SMU-Texas State game was going to be a shootout, and it wasn’t.

This one should be a blast.

The North Texas offense will keep pressing, the SMU offense won’t ever be able to rest, and both passing games will hit big play after big play. Expect well over 1,000 yards of total offense with SMU being a bit more effective when it has to be.

SMU vs North Texas Prediction, Line

SMU 45, North Texas 30

SMU -14, o/u: 69

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

