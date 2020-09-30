SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Results So Far

SU: 5-2, ATS: 4-3, Point Total: 4-3

Saturday, October 3

12:00 ESPN

Line: Florida -17.5, o/u: 57

12:00 SEC Network

Line: Tennessee -11.5, o/u: 48.5

3:30 CBS

Line: Alabama -17, o/u: 51.5

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -6.5, o/u: 61.5

7:30 ESPN

Line: Georgia -7, o/u: 44.5

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Mississippi State -17.5, o/u: 69.5

7:30 SEC Network

Line: LSU -20.5, o/u: 48.5

