SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 5-2, ATS: 4-3, Point Total: 4-3
Saturday, October 3
South Carolina at Florida
12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -17.5, o/u: 57
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Missouri at Tennessee
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -11.5, o/u: 48.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Texas A&M at Alabama
3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -17, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Ole Miss at Kentucky
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -6.5, o/u: 61.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Auburn at Georgia
7:30 ESPN
Line: Georgia -7, o/u: 44.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Arkansas at Mississippi State
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State -17.5, o/u: 69.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
LSU at Vanderbilt
7:30 SEC Network
Line: LSU -20.5, o/u: 48.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM