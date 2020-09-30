SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

SEC

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 5-2, ATS: 4-3, Point Total: 4-3

Saturday, October 3

South Carolina at Florida

12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -17.5, o/u: 57
Missouri at Tennessee

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -11.5, o/u: 48.5
Texas A&M at Alabama

3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -17, o/u: 51.5
Ole Miss at Kentucky

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -6.5, o/u: 61.5
Auburn at Georgia

7:30 ESPN
Line: Georgia -7, o/u: 44.5
Arkansas at Mississippi State

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State -17.5, o/u: 69.5
LSU at Vanderbilt

7:30 SEC Network
Line: LSU -20.5, o/u: 48.5
