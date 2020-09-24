ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

ACC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 4 of the season.
Louisville at Pitt
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -3, o/u: 55
Georgia Tech at Syracuse
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -8, o/u: 52.5
Duke at Virginia
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -5.5, o/u: 45.5
Texas State at Boston College
6:00 ESPN3
Line: Boston College -17.5, o/u: 58.5
Florida State at Miami
7:30 ABC
Line: Miami -11, o/u: 54
NC State at Virginia Tech
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -7, o/u: 57
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Postponed to December 12