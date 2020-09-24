SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 4 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Florida at Ole Miss
12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -14, o/u: 57
Kentucky at Auburn
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -8, o/u: 49.5
Mississippi State at LSU
3:30 CBS
Line: LSU -16.5, o/u: 56
Georgia at Arkansas
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -26, o/u: 52.5
Alabama at Missouri
7:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -27, o/u: 55
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -30.5, o/u: 46
Tennessee at South Carolina
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 43.5
Prediction: South Carolina 24, Tennessee 23
