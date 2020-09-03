Seattle vs Atlanta Prediction, Game Preview

Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons fearless prediction and game preview.

Seattle vs Atlanta Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: FOX

Seattle (0-0) vs. Atlanta (0-0) Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

Has the Atlanta offensive line vastly improved? It’s got a few nice parts, but it was hardly a plus last season, and the Seattle run defense should be a bit better than the 2019 stats. With a terrific linebacking corps, the Falcon running game should be kept in relative check. On the other side, the Atlanta defensive front isn’t anything special, but …

Why Atlanta Will Win

The Seattle offensive front is an issue. At the very least, it’s going to take a while for the starting five to jell – the Seahawk running game won’t take over. Defensively, the Seattle secondary is going to have big, big matchup issues outside with the Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley carving up the questionable corners.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Todd Gurley, Atlanta

He’s going to be one of the biggest calls in every fantasy draft. Really, how sound is the knee? Really, can he show the consistent burst that made him such a monster in 2018? Really, can the Atlanta O line give him enough room to move?

What’s Going To Happen

Russell Wilson will pull this off on the final drive. Atlanta will seem like it’s in control but won’t be able to put it away, leaving the door open for a late Seahawk drive to make it a one score game, and then Russell will go Russell with his legs as well as a clutch third down throw to get a strong road win.

Seattle vs Atlanta Prediction, Line

Seattle 24, Atlanta 20

Seattle -1, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

