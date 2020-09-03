Seattle vs Atlanta Prediction, Game Preview

Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons fearless prediction and game preview.
Seattle vs Atlanta Broadcast
Date: Sunday, September 13
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Network: FOX
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Seattle (0-0) vs. Atlanta (0-0) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM
Why Seattle Will Win
Has the Atlanta offensive line vastly improved? It’s got a few nice parts, but it was hardly a plus last season, and the Seattle run defense should be a bit better than the 2019 stats. With a terrific linebacking corps, the Falcon running game should be kept in relative check. On the other side, the Atlanta defensive front isn’t anything special, but …
– CFN College Football Experts Picks, Week 1
Why Atlanta Will Win
The Seattle offensive front is an issue. At the very least, it’s going to take a while for the starting five to jell – the Seahawk running game won’t take over. Defensively, the Seattle secondary is going to have big, big matchup issues outside with the Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley carving up the questionable corners.
Fantasy Football Player To Watch
RB Todd Gurley, Atlanta
He’s going to be one of the biggest calls in every fantasy draft. Really, how sound is the knee? Really, can he show the consistent burst that made him such a monster in 2018? Really, can the Atlanta O line give him enough room to move?
What’s Going To Happen
Russell Wilson will pull this off on the final drive. Atlanta will seem like it’s in control but won’t be able to put it away, leaving the door open for a late Seahawk drive to make it a one score game, and then Russell will go Russell with his legs as well as a clutch third down throw to get a strong road win.
– CFN NFL Experts Picks, Week 1
Seattle vs Atlanta Prediction, Line
Seattle 24, Atlanta 20
Bet on Seattle vs Atlanta with BetMGM
Seattle -1, o/u: 49
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Must See Rating: 3
5: $54.99 for Missouri State vs. Oklahoma
1: $30 for Mulan