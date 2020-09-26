San Francisco vs NY Giants Prediction, Game Preview

San Francisco 49ers vs NY Giants prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

San Francisco vs NY Giants Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: FOX

San Francisco (1-1) vs NY Giants (0-2) Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

How hurt are the Giants?

Saquon Barkley is the big name who’s out, but this is a banged up team that’s missing some parts of the secondary and WR Sterling Shepard. The Giants weren’t running well before with Barkley, and now the ground game will be a rumor.

The offense came up with just 104 yards and a touchdown on the ground over the first two games, it hasn’t done anything to keep teams from dominating at the point of attack, and now comes a San Francisco run defense that’s still strong despite some key injuries. However …

Why NY Giants Will Win

The Giants are holding San Francisco’s beer when it comes to having issues with injuries. Jimmy Garoppolo is out, Nick Bosa is done for the year, George Kittle isn’t playing, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are hurt, and on and on and on and on. This wasn’t a smooth machine before, and now the 49ers are patching things up.

Daniel Jones hasn’t been perfect for the Giants, but the second-year quarterback was able to keep the team in the game late against Chicago. He might have messed up at the end, but he’s been hanging in there.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Jordan Reed, San Francisco

Is this going to be a thing? Is the San Francisco tight end going to be good no matter what? Georgia Kittle was out, and in stepped Reed, who made seven catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Jets. Considering the team needs weapons to work with, he’s worth a start as a playmaker in the red zone.

What’s Going To Happen

As hurt as the 49ers are, the basics of the team are still strong. The Giant offense just doesn’t score, there isn’t any ground game, and Jones will get outplayed by Nick Mullens as San Francisco survives and advances.

San Francisco vs NY Giants Prediction, Line

San Francisco 24, NY Giants 17

San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

