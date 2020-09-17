San Francisco vs New York Jets Prediction, Game Preview

San Francisco 49ers vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

San Francisco vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: FOX

San Francisco (0-1) vs New York Jets (0-1) Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

Sam Darnold isn’t Kyler Murray.

Darnold is still taking too many sacks, he’s missing too many receivers, and he’s struggling too much to consistently move the offense. Murray wasn’t razor sharp in the win over the 49ers, but he was able to take off and run as part of the team’s 180 yards on the ground.

New York won’t have much help for the ground game with LeVeon Bell out and Frank Gore the main option, meaning it’s up to Darnold to rise up against a Niner pass rush that should be far more effective this week.

Why New York Jets Will Win

The Jet defense was able to keep the Buffalo running backs from doing much of anything in the 27-17 loss. Sort of like San Francisco with Murray, the Jets had a hard time dealing with Josh Allen and his running ability.

That’s not an issue with Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49er passing game struggled throughout the loss to Arizona, with Garoppolo only hitting 19-of-33 passes with most of his production coming on two big pass plays.

Don’t let the San Francisco offensive line pound away with the running game, make Garoppolo win this with George Kittle hobbling, at best.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Frank Gore, New York

Seriously? You’re thinking about Frank Gore as a possible fantasy option? He’s likely going to get a bulk of the carries, but Josh Adams got the goal line touchdown run against the Bills. Now Adams is on the practice squad, and La’Mical Perine and Halen Ballage will fight for carries behind Gore.

What’s Going To Happen

San Francisco just couldn’t get its defense off the field against Arizona. Murray was too effective, and the D had a nasty time generating a third down stop. That won’t be a problem this week.

The 49ers won’t have any problems slowing down a punchless Jet offense. This is where San Francisco starts to look the part again on the lines.

San Francisco vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

San Francisco 26, New York Jets 13

San Francisco -7, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

