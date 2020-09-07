Pittsburgh at New York Giants Prediction, Game Preview

Pittsburgh vs New York Giants prediction and game preview.

Pittsburgh vs New York Giants Broadcast

Date: Monday, September 14

Game Time: 7:15 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: ESPN

Pittsburgh (0-0) vs. New York Giants (0-0) Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

It’s almost like Pittsburgh took a year off to see what it had. As it turns out, it didn’t have the guys it needed to step in and take over. Ben Roethlisberger is back. James Conner is back. JuJu Smith-Schuster is back. They might not all be able to stay healthy for the full season, but they’re all ready to go in Week 1. The Giant secondary is an early concern, and while the pass rush is promising, it’s not enough bother Roethlisberger and throw off the attack with all of its top parts.

Why New York Giants Will Win

The offensive line should be better. It was decent last year – not great – but not it has Andrew Thomas to upgrade the left tackle spot, and the rest of the front five should improve as the season goes on. In Week 1, all that matters is that it can give a fresh Saquon Barkley a little room to move. The Pittsburgh secondary doesn’t have a whole slew of stars – Daniel Jones should take advantage of a D focused on stopping No. 26.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh

How good is he after seeing time in just a few games last year before getting knocked out. His 2018 was his statistical best – with a career-high 5,129 yards and 34 scores – but how quickly can he shake off the rust? If he reverts back to the form of a few years ago, he might turn out to be one of the biggest steals on most fantasy drafts.

What’s Going To Happen

Pittsburgh won’t look like the offensive fun ride of 2018 quite yet, but it’ll look crisper. The Steeler defensive front will turn out to be the story as it wins more than enough battles against the improving Giant front five. Jones and Barkley will come up with a few explosive plays, but not enough of them.

Pittsburgh vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 31, New York Giants 20

Pittsburgh -4, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

