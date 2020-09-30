Pitt vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt Panthers vs NC State Wolfpack prediction and game preview.
Pitt (3-0) vs NC State (1-1) Game Preview
Why NC State Will Win
The Wolfpack D has struggled so far, and it needs all the parts to work. The passing game has to be far sharper than it was in the loss to Virginia Tech, but overall the running game hasn’t been bad.
Ricky Person went off in the win over Wake Forest, and there was just enough against the Hokies – Person averaged five yards per carry and Zonovan Knight ran for 94 – to have done more if the team didn’t get behind so quickly.
State has to be sharper, it has to establish itself on the ground right away, and the offensive line has to hold up under the pressure that’s coming. However …
Why Pitt Will Win
The Pitt pass rush has been suffocating.
The nation’s best sacking team last year has gotten it all going again, hitting Louisville time and again with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss. How did the NC State offensive line do last week against Virginia Tech? Awful.
The Pack gave up six sacks and too many pressures, and the offensive front was actually better than the defensive side.
It’s been ugly. The State D line gave up four rushing touchdowns against Wake Forest, and last week got destroyed for 314 yards and three scores as Virginia Tech came up with gashing run after gashing run. Pitt’s ground game hasn’t gotten going yet, and this should be the start.
What’s Going To Happen
The NC State lines aren’t going to handle Pitt in the trenches. Nothing is stopping Rashad Weaver, Patrick Jones, and the rest of the Panther pass rushers for a defense that’s coming though time and again.
The Pitt offense might not go crazy, but it’ll get up early and let the D do the rest.
Pitt vs NC State Prediction, Line
Pitt 38, NC State 23
Pitt -14, o/u: 47
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2.5
