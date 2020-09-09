Pitt vs Austin Peay Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt Panthers vs Austin Peay Governors prediction and game preview.

Pitt vs Austin Peay Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: ACC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Pitt (0-0) vs. Austin Peay (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Austin Peay Will Win

The Governors have a game under their belt. They might have lost to Central Arkansas, but they were able to fight back late to take the lead, only to give it right back in the final seconds.

QB Jeremiah Oatsvall was beaten up, but he was able to ball out enough to keep fighting to get the team in a position to win. The defense was able to keep the UCA offense under check until the final drive, with a run defense that should be terrific as the season goes on.

This is an improved Pitt team, but the offense still has to prove it can produce after scoring the fewest points for the program since 1996. However …

– CFN Preview 2020: Every Team Preview, Rankings, Predictions

Why Pitt Will Win

Austin Peay, welcome to the Pitt defensive front.

Star DT Jaylen Twyman might have opted out, but the defensive end tandem of Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones should live in the Governor backfield. The No. 1 sacking team in college football last year should be every bit as nasty against a line that wasn’t a rock against Central Arkansas is about to be in for a long day.

Offensively, welcome to the Mark Whipple era. The new offensive coordinator should be able to get the passing game going.

– CFN College Football Experts Picks, Week 2

What’s Going To Happen

The Panthers will use this game to get the offense going.

Last year they needed to work way, way too hard to get by the lone FCS game against Delaware in a 17-14 win, but the offense will be just a bit crisper right out of the gate.

It won’t be perfect, but the defense will take care of things to prevent any drama.

Pitt vs Austin Peay Prediction, Line

Pitt 38, Austin Peay 10

Bet on Pitt vs Austin Peay with BetMGM

Pitt -27.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Apocalypse ’45

1: Bill & Ted Face The Music