Philadelphia vs Washington Prediction, Game Preview

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Football Team prediction and game preview.

Philadelphia vs Washington Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Network: FOX

Philadelphia (0-0) vs Washington (0-0) Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Will Win

The Football Team have a whole lot of work to do offensively. The running backs are all but down to rookie Antonio Gibson, the jury is still out on Dwayne Haskins, and now they all have to deal with a Philadelphia defense that should be among the league’s best once again. The defensive front is terrific, and the revamped linebacking corps can move. Be stunned if there’s much of a Washington ground game, but …

Why Washington Will Win

The Football Team’s offensive line should be more than okay. It’s not going to dominate the Philadelphia defensive front, but it should be able to hold its own. The defensive line has the upside to be terrific, too, with the addition of Chase Young upgrading an already solid front four. If Haskins is just okay, Washington should be able to at least hang around.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington

Adrian Peterson has been released, and Derrius Guice is done after alleged off-field incidents in his past. Gibson is a flash of lightning out of Memphis who’ll work behind a decent Washington line, but the pressure is on to take the pressure off Haskins from the start.

What’s Going To Happen

Washington will be good enough on the lines to hang around, but Philadelphia’s defense will hold when it has to, and a healthy Carson Wentz will rise up and be sharp with the fan base wanting to see what Jalen Hurts can do. It’ll be a good-looking performance for the Eagles.

Philadelphia vs Washington Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 27, Washington 20

Philadelphia -6, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

