Ole Miss vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss Rebels vs Kentucky Wildcats prediction and game preview.

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

Network: SEC Network

Ole Miss (0-1) vs Kentucky (0-1) Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Welcome to the Ole Miss passing game.

The secondary might have been lit up like a Christmas tree against Florida, but Matt Corral and the Rebel attack did some chucking, too. There were some trick plays involved, but overall, Ole Miss threw for 443 yards and three scores with 395 and three touchdowns coming from Corral.

At about the same time that was happening last Saturday, either Auburn QB Bo Nix became really good, or the Kentucky secondary is in trouble.

The Wildcats allowed 233 yards and three touchdowns to Nix in the loss to the Tigers. Worst of all for UK, its formula sort of worked and it still lost by 16. It controlled the tempo, the clock, did a good job on third downs, and it outplayed AU in several ways, and it still didn’t matter.

Ole Miss has to make this a bit of a shootout from the start. Kentucky QB Terry Wilson threw well, but it wasn’t enough.

Why Kentucky Will Win

The UK running game should work a whole lot better.

There isn’t a Benny Snell or Lynn Bowden in the backfield, but the Wildcats have the parts to run well enough to win. They’re 15-1 over the last two years when they run for 195 yards or more.

Florida ran for 196 against the Rebels last week.

The Kentucky style still works if everything goes right. Run the ball, don’t turn the ball over, don’t make a slew of mistakes, and DOMINATE the time of possession battle.

Expect the Cats to have the ball for close to 35 minutes, and expect the running game to work against a suspect Ole Miss defensive front that’s not going to do a whole lot to get behind the line.

What’s Going To Happen

The Ole Miss passing game is going to be a problem.

The Kentucky pass rush will be just okay, but Corral will have plenty of time to hit on enough big plays to make this a fight. The problem will the Rebel offense – it won’t be on the field enough.

The Wildcats will grind out a win with a long fourth quarter drive to put it away.

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Kentucky 26, Ole Miss 20

Kentucky -6.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

