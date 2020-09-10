Oklahoma vs Missouri State Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs Missouri State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

Network: Sooner Sports

Oklahoma (0-0) vs. Missouri State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Missouri State Will Win

Bobby Petrino – yeah, that Bobby Petrino – takes over a Missouri State team that could use a little tweaking after a 1-10 season. So what do the Bears have for Oklahoma to worry about?

The offensive line is experienced and has enough size to at least bring a little bit of a push, and the receiving tandem of Damoriea Vick and Lorenzo Thomas isn’t bad.

Oklahoma is breaking in a new starting quarterback, the running back situation is a massive question mark with a rotation of backs looking to get going after losing top backs Trey Sermon (Ohio State) and Kennedy Brooks (opting out). But …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

This is about as much of a scrimmage as it gets as the Sooners give Spencer Rattler his shot to give the offense a run. There might be several question marks across OU, but the receiving corps is going to be a killer right away.

Yeah, not having the main running backs around will be a problem at some point, and the lines aren’t going to be smooth early on, but this is the tune-up. Missouri State is breaking in several key parts, too, and even with Petrino taking over there won’t be a whole lot of offensive efficiency.

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma will be able to call its shot. Rattler will put up almost flawless numbers, all the running backs will take turns ripping off big runs, and this will be over within the first few minutes.

Oklahoma vs Missouri State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 63, Missouri State 0

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1

