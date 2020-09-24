Oklahoma vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

Network: FOX

Oklahoma (1-0) vs Kansas State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

A whole lot of parts to the Kansas State puzzle and style worked just fine against Arkansas State in the 35-31 loss, and it all needs to be perfect again.

The Wildcats committed too many penalties – sinning eight times – but it dominated the time of possession battle by almost nine minutes, was +2 in turnover margin, and it just needed one last stop.

The offense wasn’t sharp enough – and give credit to Arkansas State – but the team had several chances to put the game away, and couldn’t quite do it.

This is still a fantastic Wildcat team with the offense that could flip the switch and be a whole lot more efficient and effective after the rough opener. Defensively, it should be able to hold down an Oklahoma ground game that couldn’t get much moving against Missouri State, but …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Kansas State made the Arkansas State wide receivers look like future NFL stars, and now the secondary has to deal with the Oklahoma corps.

The Wildcats generated decent pressure, but they were still hammered for 330 passing yards and five touchdowns on big play after big play.

Enter Spencer Rattler and the Oklahoma passing game that got in its work against Missouri State with 31 first quarter points, four long touchdown passes and a ton of deep plays.

Oklahoma has the defensive front to keep Kansas State from establishing a steady running game and make Skylar Thompson become even more of a passer. He was fine against ASU, but the team isn’t built for a shootout. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Thompson was brilliant in last year’s 48-41 win over the Sooners, throwing for 213 yards and running for four scores in the upset.

Assume Oklahoma will be ready this time around.

Kansas State is a lot stronger than it looked against Arkansas State, but it’s going to struggle to keep up the pace when Rattler gets into a second half groove. The Wildcat pass rush will be good enough to give the new guy some problems, but the OU offense will be too strong as the game goes on.

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 40, Kansas State 27

Oklahoma -28, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

