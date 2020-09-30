Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Network: ABC

Oklahoma (1-1) vs Iowa State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Oklahoma really was good against Kansas State. Now it has to clean things up.

Spencer Rattler and the passing game were terrific, the run defense held the Wildcats to just 66 yards, and the team gained 117 more yards, but being -4 in turnover margin was a killer along with the ten penalties. Tighten things up, and everything changes.

OU collapsed. It was up 35-14 before it all fell apart, but that’s part of the deal in this weird year. It was a straight up gack by the Sooners – it’s good enough to get it all back in a hurry and get even sharper as Rattler gets more time in the system.

Why Iowa State Will Win

Oklahoma doesn’t have a running game yet.

Rattler can run, but he’s not Jalen Hurts or Kyler Murray when he gets on the move – he finished with -5 yards – and the absence of the key backs from last year is a problem. Seth McGowan ran for 73 yards, but the offensive line that’s supposed to be terrific hasn’t been good enough.

Iowa State didn’t exactly get its groove back after the Louisiana loss, but the offense was balanced and effective enough to survive the 37-34 win over TCU.

Breece Hall ran for 155 yards and three scores, Brock Purdy was back on track with a solid day, and the passing game should work just fine against an OU secondary that was torched by Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson when the team was in comeback mode.

It’s been a shaky start, but there’s more than enough experience in place to pull this off.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been three years since the Cyclones pulled off the shocker against the Sooners, and they’re going to press hard at home.

Rattler might be brilliant, and he might have the upside to be the next great Oklahoma quarterback, but he’s got to prove he can shake off a bad fourth quarter against Kansas State, and he has to process things faster – that’s just a function of inexperience.

Iowa State got hit for 400 passing yards by TCU and survived. It’ll get hit by a huge day from Rattler and won’t be able to come through in the fourth quarter like Kansas State did.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 41, Iowa State 31

Oklahoma -7, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

