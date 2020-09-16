Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma State (0-0) vs. Tulsa (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Tulsa Will Win

The offensive pieces are there to keep up the pace.

QB Zach Smith returns to run an offense that should be as balanced and dangerous as any in the American Athletic Conference. The 1-2 rushing punch of Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor is a problem, the receivers are solid, and the potential is there to get off to a hot start against an Oklahoma State defense that’s going to be okay, but nothing special.

As we’ve seen so far, everyone is a bit off. Tulsa has the firepower to potentially make this interesting with big start, and it’s got the passing game to be a problem for a full 60 minutes.

– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: NFL

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Tulsa defense isn’t going to be miserable … eventually.

The lack of a steady pass rush is going to be a problem without Trevis Gipson around anymore, and the secondary is going to be just okay, at best.

Oklahoma and Texas are everyone’s Big 12 stars, but Oklahoma State deserves to be right there in the discussion. There aren’t a whole lot of teams with a trio of skill players as strong – at least statistically – QB Spencer Sanders, RB Chuba Hubbard, and WR Tylan Wallace.

Even if the Cowboys get down, the team is strong enough to explode for a burst of points to take over.

– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

The Golden Hurricane D allowed 31 points or more five times last season and lost all five games. It’s going to give up 31 against the high-powered Cowboys.

Tulsa will have a few good moments to keep this from being a brutal blowout, but Oklahoma State will flex its muscles by the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 48, Tulsa 24

Bet on Oklahoma State vs Tulsa with BetMGM

Oklahoma State -23, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President

1: Get Organized with The Home Edit