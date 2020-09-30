Oklahoma State vs Kansas Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Kansas Jayhawks prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma State vs Kansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oklahoma State (2-0) vs Kansas (0-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Don’t overthink this. Start running, keep running, and don’t stop.

It’s possible starting QB Spencer Sanders could go on his injured ankle, but the offense figured it out with Shane Illingworth under center – have him hand it off.

The Cowboys still aren’t the explosive fun show they’re supposed to be, but in the 27-13 win over West Virginia they got 100-yard rushing days from Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown as the offense took over in the second quarter.

Kansas is giving up close to 200 yards per game on the ground with five scores. Just assume OSU will hit the 250-yard mark and average well over five yards per carry.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Kansas Will Win

So what’s going right so far in this 0-2 start?

Not a lot, but it’s not like the Oklahoma State offense is going anything amazing.

The Cowboys had the one big second quarter last week, and that’s been about it. The downfield passing game isn’t there, there have been too many penalties, and the team isn’t looking anything like the version that was supposed to rip through the season and be a sleeper contender for big things.

Kansas – for all of its problems – is running relatively well with Pooka Williams and Velton Gardner each averaging around six yards per carry. The Jayhawk offensive line has to be good from the start because …

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

Shhhhhhh, the Oklahoma State defense has been great.

Tulsa has an offense, and West Virginia’s attack is better than it looked in last week’s loss to the Cowboys. OSU lived behind the Mountaineer line, and it’ll be dominant against a Jayhawk offensive front that’s allowed nine sacks and 22 tackles for loss in two games.

Oklahoma State vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 40, Kansas 16

Bet on Oklahoma State vs Kansas with BetMGM

Oklahoma State -21.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: ANYTHING else

1: THAT debate