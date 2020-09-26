NY Jets vs Indianapolis Prediction, Game Preview

NY Jets vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

NY Jets vs Indianapolis Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

NY Jets (0-2) vs Indianapolis (1-1) Game Preview

Why NY Jets Will Win

So what’s going right?

The running game isn’t doing much with LeVeon Bell out, Sam Darnold isn’t moving the offense, and the team got trucked by Buffalo and San Francisco by double-digits, but the run defense has been solid at times.

It’s first job this week will be to stuff Jonathan Taylor for a Colt ground game that’s averaging fewer than four yards per carry. Indy’s offense hasn’t exploded yet, and it faced two mediocre teams in Jacksonville and Minnesota. The Jets should keep this from going off the rails.

Why Indianapolis Will Win

The Jets aren’t doing anything offensively with just 30 points in two games. The running game has been awful, the run defense just got hammered by San Francisco from the start, and it’s been a full-on look like the team is in the hunt for Trevor Lawrence.

San Francisco got beaten up and lost key player after key player, and it still lost by 18. As long as Phil Rivers doesn’t throw any patented forced picks, and if Taylor doesn’t start fumbling, the Colts should be fine.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis

TY Hilton hasn’t been right yet – he dropped a touchdown bomb against Minnesota – and Parris Campbell has been okay. The leading Colt receiver in yards is Alie-Cox with 131 yards. Hilton is targeted the most, but Alie-Cox has been the most effective target.

What’s Going To Happen

The Jets are still going to be the Jets, but Indianapolis won’t run away and hide with this. Taylor will run for 100 yards, Rivers will keep the O moving, and it’ll be a comfortable win, even if it’s nothing scintillating.

NY Jets vs Indianapolis Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 27, NY Jets 17

Indianapolis -12.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

