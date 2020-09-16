Notre Dame vs USF Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs USF Bulls prediction and game preview.

Notre Dame vs USF Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

Network: USA

Notre Dame (1-0) vs USF (1-0) Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

Can the running game possibly keep this up?

New head coach Jeff Scott stepped in, and the Bull ground attack instantly started to work, running for 302 yards and two scores in the 27-6 win over The Citadel with big gash after big gash.

USF was 4-0 last season when running for 200 yards or more, and as a program has won 27 straight when coming up with 205 yards or more.

Notre Dame isn’t The Citadel, but the offensive line was able to get on the move last week with a good tempo, the running backs ripped off big run after big run, and it has a shot to keep the Irish on their heels if they can be as sharp as they were to open things up. However …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The Notre Dame defensive front that stuffed Duke for 73 rushing yards – allowing fewer than three yards per carry – has the linebacking corps to keep the big runs to a minimum.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was a dominant force against the Blue Devils, and while star safety Kyle Hamilton is banged up with an ankle injury, this is still a group that’s not going to get toughed like The Citadel was.

Even with all of the success against an FCS team, the Bulls had a hard time putting the game away. The passing game won’t be able to stretch the field on the Notre Dame secondary, and scoring points will be like pulling teeth to close out drives.

What’s Going To Happen

USF will be okay, but the Irish will be sharper.

The Bull offense will come up with a few of the big runs that Duke wasn’t able to, but it won’t be enough as Ian Book and the Notre Dame attack gets out to a better start than it did last week. USF will have to throw in the second half, and it won’t work.

Notre Dame vs USF Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 38, USF 10

Notre Dame -25, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

