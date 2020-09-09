Notre Dame vs Duke Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Duke Blue Devils prediction and game preview.

Notre Dame vs Duke Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

Network: NBC

Notre Dame (0-0) vs. Duke (0-0) Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

There isn’t much that went right for Duke in last year’s 38-7 loss to the Fighting Irish, but the offense was in the midst of a freewill – it should be stronger to start the season after finishing 114th in the nation in total O.

Clemson transfer Chase Brice should settle into the quarterback situation, and he has weapons to work with in RB Deon Jackson and TE Noah Gray. Throw in a good-looking defense headed by star pass rusher Victor Dimukeje and safety Michael Carter, and this should be a far, far tougher out for the Irish this time around.

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The Blue Devils couldn’t stop Ian Book – okay, so he did throw two picks – and now the Irish quarterback has a few tweaks that should help under new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Be shocked if Book leads the team in rushing like he did in last year’s win.

The receiving corps might need a little while to get going, but the offensive line will be a major plus for a rotation of running backs who should be able to crank out yards in chunks. The Irish averaged close to seven yards per carry in last year’s win, and they’ll come up with their share of gashes this year, too.

What’s Going To Happen

Welcome to life as a full-on ACC team, Notre Dame. It’s the opener and not everything will be smooth, but the Irish will be able to rely on their ground game, the experience of Book, and a defense that should be able to hold down Brice and the Duke passing game.

Don’t worry about the optics. It won’t be the prettiest of performances, and the Duke D will keep this from getting brutal, but there won’t be any drama for the Irish.

Notre Dame vs Duke Prediction, Line

Notre Dame 34, Duke 13

Notre Dame -20, o/u: 54.4

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

