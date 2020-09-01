North Texas vs Houston Baptist Prediction, Game Preview

North Texas vs Houston Baptist prediction and game preview.

North Texas vs Houston Baptist Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 5

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

Network: ESPN3

North Texas (0-0) vs. Houston Baptist (0-0) Game Preview

Why Houston Baptist Will Win

It’s a three-game season for the Huskies and their high-powered passing attack. QB Bailey Zappe and his receivers Ben Ratzlaff and Jerreth Sterns are all back – Sterns and Ratzlaff combined for almost 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns – against a suspect Mean Green secondary.

North Texas was okay against the pass last year, but it didn’t do much of anything to take the ball away. The D as a whole struggled to get off the field, and now it’s about to get into a dangerous shootout.

Why North Texas Will Win

Yeah, the HBU offense is a whole lot of fun and should be good for at least 300 yards though the air, but the defense will give up yards and points just as quickly.

The pass rush should okay and there will be enough consistent pressure to force a mistake or two, but the secondary that was lit up like a Christmas tree last season is about to get hit hard by a big group of UNT receivers that will stretch the field throughout. But …

What’s Going To Happen

The North Texas offensive line is going to have problems keeping the Huskies out of the backfield.

The Mean Green QB combination of Jason Bean and Austin Aune will be tested out early to see who can get the hot hand, and the answer will be both of them.

It’ll be a fast-paced shootout with a whole lot of passing and a whole lot of big plays. HBU will come up with its share of stops and big defensive moments, but it won’t generate enough to pull this off.

North Texas vs Houston Baptist Prediction, Line

North Texas 48, Houston Baptist 20

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 2

