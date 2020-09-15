North Carolina vs Charlotte Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Charlotte 49ers prediction and game preview.

North Carolina vs Charlotte Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

North Carolina (1-0) vs. Charlotte (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Charlotte Will Win

Ben DeLuca is back.

The fantastic 49er safety who missed most of last year came up with a big stop to stall an Appalachian State touchdown in last week’s 35-20 loss, but he’s not alone. He might have led the way with 16 tackles, but the defense came up with a whole slew of big hits, forcing three fumbles.

North Carolina might have beaten Syracuse 31-6, but the offense needed a while to get going. Syracuse had plenty of chances to get in the game and make it interesting, but the timing was off, there were too many misfires, and the Tar Heels were able to get through the rough patches to pull away late.

Charlotte has to keep forcing mistakes, capitalize on everything, and be sharp from the start. However …

Why North Carolina Will Win

Charlotte’s starting quarterback Chris Reynolds is out with what’s being called an upper body injury. The offense and passing game struggled with him, and now the 49ers have to try generating even more of a running game.

Northern Illinois transfer Tre Harbison was strong in his debut, but the offense side isn’t the issue.

North Carolina, gear up that ground game.

Sam Howell and the passing attack get all of the headlines, but after Appalachian State rumbled for over 300 yards with good run after good run it’s time for Michael Carter and Javonte Williams to have some fun.

What’s Going To Happen

Call the slow start by North Carolina a case of working out the kinks. Howell will start out better, the running game will average well over five yards per carry, and the Tar Heels will have this locked up by halftime.

North Carolina vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

North Carolina 41, Charlotte 10

Bet on North Carolina vs Charlotte with BetMGM

North Carolina -29.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President

1: Get Organized with The Home Edit