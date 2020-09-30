North Carolina vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Boston College Eagles prediction and game preview.

North Carolina vs Boston College Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Network: ABC

North Carolina (1-0) vs Boston College (2-0) Game Preview

Why North Carolina Will Win

Silver lining … at least the Tar Heels are rested.

They were shaky early on against Syracuse before rolling to a 31-6 win, but that seemed like months ago – it was three weeks.

This is still a strong team with a dangerous passing game that clicked – Sam Howell hit 74% of its passes for 303 yards – and the defense held down an Orange attack with stop after stop. Granted, there were a few too many air mail passes from Tommy DeVito, but the Orange only converted 4-of-19 third down chances.

It’s early, but the Boston College running game isn’t working. Duke and Texas State aren’t Alabama and Clemson, and the Eagles were only averaging 2.5 yards per pop against the two.

Why Boston College Will Win

Call the 24-21 close-call win over Texas State part of the process.

The Eagles didn’t play well, but they managed to hang on for the win when the offense wasn’t quite clicking. No, the running game didn’t work, but the passing game has been solid.

Under new head coach Jeff Hafley, Notre Dame transfer QB Phil Jurkovec has hit 71% of his throws for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll connect on the throws that Syracuse missed on in UNC’s opener.

Yes, the Tar Heels won 31-6, but it was a whole lot close than that against the Orange until late, surviving several missed opportunities.

What’s Going To Happen

Boston College will bounce back from the Texas State near-debacle with a much better all-around performance. However, the secondary will give up a 300-yard day to Sam Howell and the North Carolina passing game, and the BC running game still won’t work well enough.

North Carolina vs Boston College Prediction, Line

North Carolina 31, Boston College 16

North Carolina -14, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

