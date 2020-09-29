NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

The Week 4 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

All previews to come this week

Thursday, October 1

Denver at NY Jets

– Denver at NY Jets Prediction, Preview

8:20 NFL

Line: Denver -3, o/u: 40

Sunday, October 4

Indianapolis at Chicago

– Indianapolis at Chicago Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Indianapolis -2.5, o/u: 44.5

Jacksonville at Cincinnati

– Jacksonville at Cincinnati Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Cincinnati -3, o/u: 48

Cleveland at Dallas

– Cleveland at Dallas Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 46

New Orleans at Detroit

– New Orleans at Detroit Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: New Orleans -4, o/u: 54.5

Pittsburgh at Tennessee

– Pittsburgh at Tennessee Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Pittsburgh -1, o/u: 47

Seattle at Miami

– Seattle at Miami Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Seattle -6.5, o/u: 54.5

LA Chargers at Tampa Bay

– LA Chargers at Tampa Bay Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Tampa Bay -7.5, o/u: 45

Baltimore at Washington

– Baltimore at Washington Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Baltimore -13.5, o/u: 51

Arizona at Carolina

– Arizona at Carolina Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Arizona -4, o/u: 52

Minnesota at Houston

– Minnesota at Houston Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Houston -3.5, o/u: 53.5

NY Giants at LA Rams

– NY Giants at LA Rams Prediction, Preview

4:05 FOX

Line: LA Rams -13, o/u: 47

New England at Kansas City

– New England at Kansas City Prediction, Preview

4:25 CBS

Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 53.5

Buffalo at Las Vegas

– Buffalo at Las Vegas Prediction, Preview

4:25 CBS

Line: Buffalo -3, o/u: 52.5

Philadelphia at San Francisco

– Philadelphia at San Francisco Prediction, Preview

8:20 NBC

Line: San Francisco -6.5, o/u: 45

Monday, October 5

Atlanta at Green Bay

– Atlanta at Green Bay Prediction, Preview

8:15 ESPN

Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 58

