NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

The Week 4 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
All Listed Gametimes EST
All previews to come this week
Thursday, October 1
Denver at NY Jets
– Denver at NY Jets Prediction, Preview
8:20 NFL
Line: Denver -3, o/u: 40
Sunday, October 4
Indianapolis at Chicago
– Indianapolis at Chicago Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -2.5, o/u: 44.5
Jacksonville at Cincinnati
– Jacksonville at Cincinnati Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Cincinnati -3, o/u: 48
Cleveland at Dallas
– Cleveland at Dallas Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 46
New Orleans at Detroit
– New Orleans at Detroit Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: New Orleans -4, o/u: 54.5
Pittsburgh at Tennessee
– Pittsburgh at Tennessee Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -1, o/u: 47
Seattle at Miami
– Seattle at Miami Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Seattle -6.5, o/u: 54.5
LA Chargers at Tampa Bay
– LA Chargers at Tampa Bay Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -7.5, o/u: 45
Baltimore at Washington
– Baltimore at Washington Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Baltimore -13.5, o/u: 51
Arizona at Carolina
– Arizona at Carolina Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Arizona -4, o/u: 52
Minnesota at Houston
– Minnesota at Houston Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Houston -3.5, o/u: 53.5
NY Giants at LA Rams
– NY Giants at LA Rams Prediction, Preview
4:05 FOX
Line: LA Rams -13, o/u: 47
New England at Kansas City
– New England at Kansas City Prediction, Preview
4:25 CBS
Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 53.5
Buffalo at Las Vegas
– Buffalo at Las Vegas Prediction, Preview
4:25 CBS
Line: Buffalo -3, o/u: 52.5
Philadelphia at San Francisco
– Philadelphia at San Francisco Prediction, Preview
8:20 NBC
Line: San Francisco -6.5, o/u: 45
Monday, October 5
Atlanta at Green Bay
– Atlanta at Green Bay Prediction, Preview
8:15 ESPN
Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 58
