NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

The Week 3 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Thursday, September 24

Miami at Jacksonville

– Miami at Jacksonville Prediction, Preview

8:20 NFL Network

Line: Jacksonville -2.5, o/u: 47.5

Saturday, September 27

Chicago at Atlanta

– Chicago at Atlanta Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 47.5

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo

– Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 47.5

Washington at Cleveland

– Washington at Cleveland Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Cleveland -7, o/u: 44

Tennessee at Minnesota

– Tennessee at Minnesota Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 47.5

Las Vegas at New England

– Las Vegas at New England Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: New England -6, o/u: 46.5

San Francisco at New York Giants

– San Francisco at New York Giants Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: San Francisco -4.5, o/u: 41

Cincinnati at Philadelphia

1:00 CBS

– Cincinnati at Philadelphia Prediction, Preview

Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 46.5

Houston at Pittsburgh

– Houston at Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 45

New York Jets at Indianapolis

– New York Jets at Indianapolis Prediction, Preview

4:05 CBS

Line: Indianapolis -10.5, o/u: 43.5

Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers

– Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Preview

4:05 CBS

Line: LA Chargers -7.5, o/u: 44

Tampa Bay at Denver

– Tampa Bay at Denver Prediction, Preview

4:25 FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -6, o/u: 43.5

Detroit at Arizona

– Detroit at Arizona Prediction, Preview

4:25 FOX

Line: Arizona -5.5, o/u: 54.5

Dallas at Seattle

– Dallas at Seattle Prediction, Preview

4:25 FOX

Line: Seattle -4.5, o/u: 55.5

Green Bay at New Orleans

– Green Bay at New Orleans Prediction, Preview

8:20 NBC

Line: New Orleans -4, o/u: 52

Monday, September 28

Kansas City at Baltimore

– Kansas City at Baltimores Prediction, Preview

8:15 ESPN

Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 53.5

