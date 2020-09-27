NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

The Week 3 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

All previews to come this week

Thursday, September 24

Miami at Jacksonville

Miami at Jacksonville Prediction, Preview
8:20 NFL Network
Line: Jacksonville -2.5, o/u: 47.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, September 27

Chicago at Atlanta

Chicago at Atlanta Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 47.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 47.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Washington at Cleveland

Washington at Cleveland Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Cleveland -7, o/u: 44
Bet on this at BetMGM

Tennessee at Minnesota

Tennessee at Minnesota Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 47.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Las Vegas at New England

Las Vegas at New England Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: New England -6, o/u: 46.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

San Francisco at New York Giants

San Francisco at New York Giants Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: San Francisco -4.5, o/u: 41
Bet on this at BetMGM

Cincinnati at Philadelphia

1:00 CBS
Cincinnati at Philadelphia Prediction, Preview
Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 46.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Houston at Pittsburgh

Houston at Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 45
Bet on this at BetMGM

New York Jets at Indianapolis

New York Jets at Indianapolis Prediction, Preview
4:05 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -10.5, o/u: 43.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers

Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Preview
4:05 CBS
Line: LA Chargers -7.5, o/u: 44
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Tampa Bay at Denver

Tampa Bay at Denver Prediction, Preview
4:25 FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -6, o/u: 43.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Detroit at Arizona

Detroit at Arizona Prediction, Preview
4:25 FOX
Line: Arizona -5.5, o/u: 54.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Dallas at Seattle

Dallas at Seattle Prediction, Preview
4:25 FOX
Line: Seattle -4.5, o/u: 55.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Green Bay at New Orleans

Green Bay at New Orleans Prediction, Preview
8:20 NBC
Line:  New Orleans -4, o/u: 52
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Monday, September 28

Kansas City at Baltimore

Kansas City at Baltimores Prediction, Preview
8:15 ESPN
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 53.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

