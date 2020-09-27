NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

The Week 3 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
All Listed Gametimes EST
All previews to come this week
Thursday, September 24
Miami at Jacksonville
– Miami at Jacksonville Prediction, Preview
8:20 NFL Network
Line: Jacksonville -2.5, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Saturday, September 27
Chicago at Atlanta
– Chicago at Atlanta Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo
– Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Washington at Cleveland
– Washington at Cleveland Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Cleveland -7, o/u: 44
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Tennessee at Minnesota
– Tennessee at Minnesota Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Las Vegas at New England
– Las Vegas at New England Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: New England -6, o/u: 46.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
San Francisco at New York Giants
– San Francisco at New York Giants Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: San Francisco -4.5, o/u: 41
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Cincinnati at Philadelphia
1:00 CBS
– Cincinnati at Philadelphia Prediction, Preview
Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 46.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Houston at Pittsburgh
– Houston at Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 45
– Bet on this at BetMGM
New York Jets at Indianapolis
– New York Jets at Indianapolis Prediction, Preview
4:05 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -10.5, o/u: 43.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers
– Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Preview
4:05 CBS
Line: LA Chargers -7.5, o/u: 44
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Tampa Bay at Denver
– Tampa Bay at Denver Prediction, Preview
4:25 FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -6, o/u: 43.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Detroit at Arizona
– Detroit at Arizona Prediction, Preview
4:25 FOX
Line: Arizona -5.5, o/u: 54.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Dallas at Seattle
– Dallas at Seattle Prediction, Preview
4:25 FOX
Line: Seattle -4.5, o/u: 55.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Green Bay at New Orleans
– Green Bay at New Orleans Prediction, Preview
8:20 NBC
Line: New Orleans -4, o/u: 52
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Monday, September 28
Kansas City at Baltimore
– Kansas City at Baltimores Prediction, Preview
8:15 ESPN
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 53.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM