NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

The Week 3 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

All previews to come this week

Thursday, September 24

Miami at Jacksonville

– Miami at Jacksonville Prediction, Preview
8:20 NFL Network
Line: Jacksonville -2.5, o/u: 47.5
Saturday, September 27

Chicago at Atlanta

– Chicago at Atlanta Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 47.5
Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo

– Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 47.5
Washington at Cleveland

– Washington at Cleveland Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Cleveland -7, o/u: 44
Tennessee at Minnesota

– Tennessee at Minnesota Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 47.5
Las Vegas at New England

– Las Vegas at New England Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: New England -6, o/u: 46.5
San Francisco at New York Giants

– San Francisco at New York Giants Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: San Francisco -4.5, o/u: 41
Cincinnati at Philadelphia

1:00 CBS
– Cincinnati at Philadelphia Prediction, Preview
Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 46.5
Houston at Pittsburgh

– Houston at Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 45
New York Jets at Indianapolis

– New York Jets at Indianapolis Prediction, Preview
4:05 CBS
Line: Indianapolis -10.5, o/u: 43.5
Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers

– Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Preview
4:05 CBS
Line: LA Chargers -7.5, o/u: 44
Tampa Bay at Denver

4:25 FOX
– Tampa Bay at Denver Prediction, Preview
Line: Tampa Bay -6, o/u: 43.5
Detroit at Arizona

– Detroit at Arizona Prediction, Preview
4:25 FOX
Line: Arizona -5.5, o/u: 54.5
Dallas at Seattle

– Dallas at Seattle Prediction, Preview
4:25 FOX
Line: Seattle -4.5, o/u: 55.5
Green Bay at New Orleans

– Green Bay at New Orleans Prediction, Preview
8:20 NBC
Line:  New Orleans -4, o/u: 52
Monday, September 28

Kansas City at Baltimore

– Kansas City at Baltimores Prediction, Preview
8:15 ESPN
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 53.5
