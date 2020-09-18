NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

The Week 2 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Results So Far: SU 11-5, ATS 10-6, o/u: 7-9
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Thursday, September 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland
CFN Cincinnati at Cleveland Prediction, Preview
Line: Cleveland -5.5, o/u: 43.5
Prediction: Cleveland 24, Cincinnati 17
Final Score: Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30
Sunday, September 20
New York Giants at Chicago
CFN NY Giants at Chicago Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Chicago -5.5, o/u: 42
– Bet on this at BetMGM
– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: NFL
Atlanta at Dallas
CFN Atlanta at Dallas Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 52.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Detroit at Green Bay
CFN Detroit at Green Bay Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Green Bay -6, o/u: 49.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Jacksonville at Tennessee
CFN Jacksonville at Tennessee Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Tennessee -8.5, o/u: 43
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Minnesota at Indianapolis
CFN Minnesota at Indianapolis Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 48.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Buffalo at Miami
CFN Buffalo at Miami Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Buffalo -5.5, o/u: 41
– Bet on this at BetMGM
San Francisco at New York Jets
CFN San Francisco at NY Jets Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: San Francisco -7, o/u: 41.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia
CFN LA Rams at Philadelphia Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -1, o/u: 45.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Denver at Pittsburgh
CFN Denver at Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -7.5, o/u: 4.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
– Week 3 Experts Picks Predictions: College Football
Carolina at Tampa Bay
CFN Carolina at Tampa Bay Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -9, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Washington at Arizona
CFN Washington at Arizona Prediction, Preview
4:05 FOX
Line: Arizona -7, o/u: 41.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers
CFN Kansas City at LA Chargers Prediction, Preview
4:25 CBS
Line: Kansas City -8.5, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Baltimore at Houston
CFN Baltimore at Houston Prediction, Preview
4:35 CBS
Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 50
– Bet on this at BetMGM
New England at Seattle
CFN New England at Seattle Prediction, Preview
8:20 NBC
Line: Seattle -4, o/u: 44.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Monday, September 21
New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas
CFN New Orleans at Las Vegas Prediction, Preview
8:15 ESPN
Line: New Orleans -5.5, o/u: 49.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM