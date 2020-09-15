NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

The Week 2 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 11-5, ATS 10-6, o/u: 7-9

Thursday, September 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland

CFN Cincinnati at Cleveland Prediction, Preview

8:20 NFL

Line: Cleveland -5.5, o/u: 43.5

Sunday, September 20

New York Giants at Chicago

CFN NY Giants at Chicago Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Chicago -5.5, o/u: 42

Atlanta at Dallas

CFN Atlanta at Dallas Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Dallas -5, o/u: 52.5

Detroit at Green Bay

CFN Detroit at Green Bay Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Green Bay -6, o/u: 47.5

Jacksonville at Tennessee

CFN Jacksonville at Tennessee Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Tennessee -9, o/u: 43

Minnesota at Indianapolis

CFN Minnesota at Indianapolis Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 48

Buffalo at Miami

CFN Buffalo at Miami Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Buffalo -5.5, o/u: 41.5

San Francisco at New York Jets

CFN San Francisco at NY Jets Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: San Francisco -7, o/u: 42.5

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia

CFN Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -1, o/u: 46

Denver at Pittsburgh

CFN Denver at Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Pittsburgh -7, o/u: 41

Carolina at Tampa Bay

CFN Carolina at Tampa Bay Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -9, o/u: 48.5

Washington at Arizona

CFN Washington at Arizona Prediction, Preview

4:05 FOX

Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 46.5

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

CFN Kansas City at LA Chargers Prediction, Preview

4:25 CBS

Line: Kansas City -8.5, o/u: 47

Baltimore at Houston

CFN Baltimore at Houston Prediction, Preview

4:35 CBS

Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 51.5

New England at Seattle

CFN New England at Seattle Prediction, Preview

8:20 NBC

Line: Seattle -4, o/u: 45

Monday, September 21

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas

CFN New Orleans at Las Vegas Prediction, Preview

8:15 ESPN

Line: New Orleans -6, o/u: 51.5

