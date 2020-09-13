NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Week 1 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 1-0, ATS 0-1, o/u: 0-0-1

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Thursday, September 10

Houston at Kansas City

CFN Houston at Kansas City Prediction, Preview
Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 54
Prediction: Kansas City 38, Houston 31
Final Score: Kansas City 34, Houston 20

Sunday, September 13

Seattle at Atlanta

CFN Seattle at Atlanta Prediction, Preview
1:00, FOX
Line: Seattle -1, o/u: 49
New York Jets at Buffalo

CFN New York Jets at Buffalo Prediction, Preview
1:00, CBS
Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 40
Chicago at Detroit

CFN Chicago at Detroit Prediction, Preview
1:00, FOX
Line: Detroit -2.5, o/u: 42
Green Bay at Minnesota

CFN Green Bay at Minnesota Prediction, Preview
1:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 44.5
Miami at New England

CFN Miami at New England Prediction, Preview
1:00, CBS
New England -7, o/u: 41.5
Philadelphia at Washington

CFN Philadelphia at Washington Prediction, Preview
1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -5.5, o/u: 42
Las Vegas at Carolina

CFN Las Vegas at Carolina Prediction, Preview
1:00, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 48
Indianapolis at Jacksonville

CFN Indianapolis at Jacksonville Prediction, Preview
1:00, CBS
Line: Indianapolis -8, o/u: 46
Cleveland at Baltimore

CFN Cleveland at Baltimore Prediction, Preview
1:00, CBS
Line: Baltimore -7.5, o/u: 47.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati

CFN LA Chargers at Cincinnati Prediction, Preview
4:05, CBS
Line: Los Angeles -3, o/u: 41.5
Tampa Bay at New Orleans

4:25, FOX
Line: New Orleans -4, o/u: 47.5
CFN Tampa Bay at New Orleans Prediction, Preview
Arizona at San Francisco

CFN Arizona at San Francisco Prediction, Preview
4:25, FOX
Line: San Francisco -7, o/u: 48
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

CFN Dallas at LA Rams Prediction, Preview
8:20, NBC
Line: Dallas -2, o/u: 51.5
Monday, September 14

Pittsburgh at New York Giants

CFN Pittsburgh at New York Giants Prediction, Preview
7:15, ESPN
Line: Pittsburgh -5.5, o/u: 46
Tennessee at Denver

CFN Tennessee at Denver Prediction, Preview
10:10, ESPN
Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 41
