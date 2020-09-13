NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

The Week 1 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Results So Far: SU 1-0, ATS 0-1, o/u: 0-0-1
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Thursday, September 10
Houston at Kansas City
CFN Houston at Kansas City Prediction, Preview
Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 54
Prediction: Kansas City 38, Houston 31
Final Score: Kansas City 34, Houston 20
Sunday, September 13
Seattle at Atlanta
CFN Seattle at Atlanta Prediction, Preview
1:00, FOX
Line: Seattle -1, o/u: 49
New York Jets at Buffalo
CFN New York Jets at Buffalo Prediction, Preview
1:00, CBS
Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 40
Chicago at Detroit
CFN Chicago at Detroit Prediction, Preview
1:00, FOX
Line: Detroit -2.5, o/u: 42
Green Bay at Minnesota
CFN Green Bay at Minnesota Prediction, Preview
1:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 44.5
Miami at New England
CFN Miami at New England Prediction, Preview
1:00, CBS
New England -7, o/u: 41.5
Philadelphia at Washington
CFN Philadelphia at Washington Prediction, Preview
1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -5.5, o/u: 42
Las Vegas at Carolina
CFN Las Vegas at Carolina Prediction, Preview
1:00, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 48
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
CFN Indianapolis at Jacksonville Prediction, Preview
1:00, CBS
Line: Indianapolis -8, o/u: 46
Cleveland at Baltimore
CFN Cleveland at Baltimore Prediction, Preview
1:00, CBS
Line: Baltimore -7.5, o/u: 47.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati
CFN LA Chargers at Cincinnati Prediction, Preview
4:05, CBS
Line: Los Angeles -3, o/u: 41.5
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
4:25, FOX
Line: New Orleans -4, o/u: 47.5
– CFN Tampa Bay at New Orleans Prediction, Preview
Arizona at San Francisco
CFN Arizona at San Francisco Prediction, Preview
4:25, FOX
Line: San Francisco -7, o/u: 48
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams
CFN Dallas at LA Rams Prediction, Preview
8:20, NBC
Line: Dallas -2, o/u: 51.5
Monday, September 14
Pittsburgh at New York Giants
CFN Pittsburgh at New York Giants Prediction, Preview
7:15, ESPN
Line: Pittsburgh -5.5, o/u: 46
Tennessee at Denver
CFN Tennessee at Denver Prediction, Preview
10:10, ESPN
Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 41
