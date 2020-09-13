NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

By CollegeFootballNews.com | 38 minutes ago

The Week 1 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 1-0, ATS 0-1, o/u: 0-0-1

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Thursday, September 10

Houston at Kansas City

CFN Houston at Kansas City Prediction, Preview

Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 54

Prediction: Kansas City 38, Houston 31

Final Score: Kansas City 34, Houston 20

Sunday, September 13

Seattle at Atlanta

CFN Seattle at Atlanta Prediction, Preview

1:00, FOX

Line: Seattle -1, o/u: 49

– Bet on this at BetMGM

New York Jets at Buffalo

CFN New York Jets at Buffalo Prediction, Preview

1:00, CBS

Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 40

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Chicago at Detroit

CFN Chicago at Detroit Prediction, Preview

1:00, FOX

Line: Detroit -2.5, o/u: 42

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Green Bay at Minnesota

CFN Green Bay at Minnesota Prediction, Preview

1:00, FOX

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 44.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Miami at New England

CFN Miami at New England Prediction, Preview

1:00, CBS

New England -7, o/u: 41.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Philadelphia at Washington

CFN Philadelphia at Washington Prediction, Preview

1:00, FOX

Line: Philadelphia -5.5, o/u: 42

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Las Vegas at Carolina

CFN Las Vegas at Carolina Prediction, Preview

1:00, CBS

Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 48

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

CFN Indianapolis at Jacksonville Prediction, Preview

1:00, CBS

Line: Indianapolis -8, o/u: 46

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Cleveland at Baltimore

CFN Cleveland at Baltimore Prediction, Preview

1:00, CBS

Line: Baltimore -7.5, o/u: 47.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati

CFN LA Chargers at Cincinnati Prediction, Preview

4:05, CBS

Line: Los Angeles -3, o/u: 41.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

4:25, FOX

Line: New Orleans -4, o/u: 47.5

– CFN Tampa Bay at New Orleans Prediction, Preview

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Arizona at San Francisco

CFN Arizona at San Francisco Prediction, Preview

4:25, FOX

Line: San Francisco -7, o/u: 48

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

CFN Dallas at LA Rams Prediction, Preview

8:20, NBC

Line: Dallas -2, o/u: 51.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Monday, September 14

Pittsburgh at New York Giants

CFN Pittsburgh at New York Giants Prediction, Preview

7:15, ESPN

Line: Pittsburgh -5.5, o/u: 46

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Tennessee at Denver

CFN Tennessee at Denver Prediction, Preview

10:10, ESPN

Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 41

– Bet on this at BetMGM