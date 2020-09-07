NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

By CollegeFootballNews.com | 34 minutes ago

The Week 1 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Thursday, September 10

Houston at Kansas City

8:30, NBC

Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 54

Sunday, September 13

Seattle at Atlanta

1:00, FOX

Line: Seattle -1, o/u: 49

New York Jets at Buffalo

1:00, CBS

Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 40

Chicago at Detroit

1:00,,FOX

Line: Detroit -2.5, o/u: 44

Green Bay at Minnesota

1:00, FOX

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 46.5

Miami at New England

1:00, CBS New England -6, o/u: 43

Philadelphia at Washington

1:00, FOX

Line: Philadelphia -6, o/u: 43

Las Vegas at Carolina

1:00, CBS

Line: Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 47.5

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS

Line: Indianapolis -7.5, o/u: 45

Cleveland at Baltimore

1:00, CBS

Line: Baltimore -8, o/u: 48.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland

4:05, CBS

Line: Los Angeles -3, o/u: 44

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

4:25, FOX

Line: New Orleans -3.5, o/u: 49.5

Arizona at San Francisco

4:25, FOX

Line: San Francisco -7, o/u: 47

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

8:20, NBC

Line: Dallas -2.5, o/u: 52

Monday, September 14

Pittsburgh at New York Giants

7:15, ESPN

Line: Pittsburgh -4, o/u: 47.5

Tennessee at Denver

10:10, ESPN

Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 41