NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

The Week 1 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Thursday, September 10
Houston at Kansas City
8:30, NBC
Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 54
Sunday, September 13
Seattle at Atlanta
1:00, FOX
Line: Seattle -1, o/u: 49
New York Jets at Buffalo
1:00, CBS
Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 40
Chicago at Detroit
1:00,,FOX
Line: Detroit -2.5, o/u: 44
Green Bay at Minnesota
1:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 46.5
Miami at New England
1:00, CBS New England -6, o/u: 43
Philadelphia at Washington
1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -6, o/u: 43
Las Vegas at Carolina
1:00, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 47.5
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
1:00, CBS
Line: Indianapolis -7.5, o/u: 45
Cleveland at Baltimore
1:00, CBS
Line: Baltimore -8, o/u: 48.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland
4:05, CBS
Line: Los Angeles -3, o/u: 44
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
4:25, FOX
Line: New Orleans -3.5, o/u: 49.5
Arizona at San Francisco
4:25, FOX
Line: San Francisco -7, o/u: 47
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams
8:20, NBC
Line: Dallas -2.5, o/u: 52
Monday, September 14
Pittsburgh at New York Giants
7:15, ESPN
Line: Pittsburgh -4, o/u: 47.5
Tennessee at Denver
10:10, ESPN
Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 41