NFL Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

NFL

The Week 1 NFL predictions, TV schedules, game previews, fantasy players to watch, and game times.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Thursday, September 10

Houston at Kansas City

8:30, NBC
Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 54

Kansas City vs Houston Prediction, Game Preview

Sunday, September 13

Seattle at Atlanta

1:00, FOX
Line: Seattle -1, o/u: 49

Seattle vs Atlanta Prediction, Game Preview

New York Jets at Buffalo

1:00, CBS
Line: Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 40

New York Jets vs Buffalo Prediction, Game Preview

Chicago at Detroit

1:00,,FOX
Line: Detroit -2.5, o/u: 44

Chicago vs Detroit NFL Prediction, Game Preview

Green Bay at Minnesota

1:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 46.5

Green Bay vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Miami at New England

1:00, CBS New England -6, o/u: 43

Miami vs New England Prediction, Game Preview

Philadelphia at Washington

1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -6, o/u: 43

Philadelphia vs Washington Prediction, Game Preview

Las Vegas at Carolina

1:00, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 47.5

Las Vegas vs Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS
Line: Indianapolis -7.5, o/u: 45

Indianapolis vs Jacksonville Prediction, Game Preview

Cleveland at Baltimore

1:00, CBS
Line: Baltimore -8, o/u: 48.5

Cleveland vs Baltimore Prediction, Game Preview

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland

4:05, CBS
Line: Los Angeles -3, o/u: 44

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Prediction, Game Preview

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

4:25, FOX
Line: New Orleans -3.5, o/u: 49.5

Tampa Bay vs New Orleans Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona at San Francisco

4:25, FOX
Line: San Francisco -7, o/u: 47

Arizona vs San Francisco Prediction, Game Preview

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

8:20, NBC
Line: Dallas -2.5, o/u: 52

Monday, September 14

Dallas vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Game Preview

Pittsburgh at New York Giants

7:15, ESPN
Line: Pittsburgh -4, o/u: 47.5

Pittsburgh at New York Giants Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee at Denver

10:10, ESPN
Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 41

Tennessee vs Denver Prediction, Game Preview

