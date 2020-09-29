NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 4

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 4, highlighted by Buffalo at Las Vegas, Pittsburgh at Tennessee, and Atlanta at Green Bay

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 31-16-1 ATS: 21-26-1

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: SU: 21-9-1 ATS: 17-16

@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SU: 30-17-1 ATS: 24-23-1

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 35-12-1 ATS: 24-23-1

@PeteFiutak, CFN

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: SU: 30-17-1 ATS: 18-29-1

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: SU: 33-15-1 ATS: 27-20-1

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 19-12-1, ATS: 20-12

@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 33-15-1 ATS: 26-21-1

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 33-15-1 ATS: 22-25-1

WinnersandWhiners.com

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: SU: 32-16-1 ATS: 28-19-1

@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com

Clucko the Chicken, CFN (coin flip): SU: 19-29 ATS: 23-24-1

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 35-13-1 ATS: 24-23-1

Week 4 Expert Picks

Denver at NY Jets | Indianapolis at Chicago

Jacksonville at Cincinnati | Cleveland at Dallas

New Orleans at Detroit | Pittsburgh at Tennessee

Seattle at Miami | LA Chargers at Tampa Bay

Baltimore at Washington | Arizona at Carolina

Minnesota at Houston | NY Giants at LA Rams

New England at Kansas City | Buffalo at Las Vegas

Philadelphia at San Francisco | Atlanta at Green Bay

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …

– If you think Chicago will win -4 over Detroit: Chicago

– If you think Detroit will win outright: Detroit

– If you think Chicago will win, but NOT cover: Chicago*

Click on each game for game preview & prediction when they come out over the next few days

Thursday, October 1

Denver at NY Jets

– Denver at NY Jets Prediction, Preview

8:20 NFL

Line: Denver -3, o/u: 40

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: NY Jets

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: NY Jets

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Jets

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Denver

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Denver

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Denver

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: COMING

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Denver

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Denver

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Denver

Week 4 Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Chicago

Jacksonville at Cincinnati | Cleveland at Dallas

New Orleans at Detroit | Pittsburgh at Tennessee

Seattle at Miami | LA Chargers at Tampa Bay

Baltimore at Washington | Arizona at Carolina

Minnesota at Houston | NY Giants at LA Rams

New England at Kansas City | Buffalo at Las Vegas

Philadelphia at San Francisco | Atlanta at Green Bay

NEXT: Indianapolis at Chicago, Jacksonville at Cincinnati