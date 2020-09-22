NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 3

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 3, highlighted by Kansas City at Baltimore, Dallas at Seattle, and Green Bay at New Orleans.

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 21-11 ATS: 13-18-1

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: SU: 13-3 ATS: 9-7

@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SU: 22-10 ATS: 18-13-1

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 26-6 ATS: 16-15-1

@PeteFiutak, CFN

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: SU: 22-10 ATS: 13-18-1

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: SU: 23-10 ATS: 19-12-1

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 13-3, ATS: 10-6

@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 25-8 ATS: 18-13-1

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 24-9 ATS: 13-18-1

WinnersandWhiners.com

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: SU: 23-10 ATS: 19-12-1

@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com

Clucko the Chicken, CFN (coin flip): SU: 12-21 ATS: 14-17-1

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 26-7 ATS: 17-14-1

Week 3 Expert Picks

Miami at Jax | Las Vegas at New England

LA Rams at Buffalo | Houston at Pittsburgh

San Francisco at NY Giants | Tenn at Minn

Washington at Cleveland | Cincinnati at Phil

Chicago at Atlanta | NY Jets at Indy

Carolina at LA Chargers | Detroit at Arizona

Tampa Bay at Denver | Dallas at Seattle

Green Bay at New Orleans | KC at Baltimore

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …

– If you think Chicago will win -4 over Detroit: Chicago

– If you think Detroit will win outright: Detroit

– If you think Chicago will win, but NOT cover: Chicago*

Click on each game for game preview & prediction when they come out over the next few days

Thursday, September 24

Miami at Jacksonville

– Miami at Jacksonville Prediction, Preview

8:20 NFL Network

Line: Jacksonville -3, o/u: 48

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Jacksonville

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jacksonville

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Jacksonville

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Jacksonville

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Jacksonville

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Jacksonville

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Miami

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Jacksonville

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Jacksonville

Saturday, September 27

Chicago at Atlanta

– Chicago at Atlanta Prediction, Preview

1:00 FOX

Line: Atlanta -3.5 o/u: 47.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Atlanta

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Chicago

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Atlanta

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Atlanta

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Atlanta

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Atlanta

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Atlanta

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Atlanta

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta

NEXT: Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo, Washington at Cleveland