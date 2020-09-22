NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 3

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 3, highlighted by Kansas City at Baltimore, Dallas at Seattle, and Green Bay at New Orleans.
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 21-11 ATS: 13-18-1
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: SU: 13-3 ATS: 9-7
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SU: 22-10 ATS: 18-13-1
Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 26-6 ATS: 16-15-1
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: SU: 22-10 ATS: 13-18-1
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: SU: 23-10 ATS: 19-12-1
Nick Shepkowski: SU: 13-3, ATS: 10-6
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 25-8 ATS: 18-13-1
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 24-9 ATS: 13-18-1
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: SU: 23-10 ATS: 19-12-1
Clucko the Chicken, CFN (coin flip): SU: 12-21 ATS: 14-17-1
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 26-7 ATS: 17-14-1
Week 3 Expert Picks
Miami at Jax | Las Vegas at New England
LA Rams at Buffalo | Houston at Pittsburgh
San Francisco at NY Giants | Tenn at Minn
Washington at Cleveland | Cincinnati at Phil
Chicago at Atlanta | NY Jets at Indy
Carolina at LA Chargers | Detroit at Arizona
Tampa Bay at Denver | Dallas at Seattle
Green Bay at New Orleans | KC at Baltimore
If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Chicago will win -4 over Detroit: Chicago
– If you think Detroit will win outright: Detroit
– If you think Chicago will win, but NOT cover: Chicago*
Click on each game for game preview & prediction when they come out over the next few days
Thursday, September 24
Miami at Jacksonville
– Miami at Jacksonville Prediction, Preview
8:20 NFL Network
Line: Jacksonville -3, o/u: 48
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Jacksonville
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jacksonville
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Jacksonville
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Jacksonville
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Jacksonville
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Jacksonville
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Miami
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Jacksonville
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Jacksonville
Saturday, September 27
Chicago at Atlanta
– Chicago at Atlanta Prediction, Preview
1:00 FOX
Line: Atlanta -3.5 o/u: 47.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Atlanta
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Chicago
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Atlanta
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Atlanta
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Atlanta
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Atlanta
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Atlanta
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Atlanta
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta
