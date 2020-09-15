NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 2

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 2, highlighted by New England at Seattle, Cincinnati at Cleveland, and Lamar Jackson vs. Deshaun Watson when Baltimore goes to Houston.

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 8-8 ATS: 5-10-1

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: SU: 0-0 ATS: 0-0

@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SU: 10-6 ATS: 8-7-1

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 12-4 ATS: 10-5-1

@PeteFiutak, CFN

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: SU: 8-8 ATS: 6-9-1

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: SU: 11-6 ATS: 7-8-1

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 12-5 ATS: 9-6-1

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 12-5 ATS: 8-7-1

WinnersandWhiners.com

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: SU: 12-5 ATS: 9-6-1

@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com

Clucko the Chicken, CFN (coin flip): SU: 6-11 ATS: 6-9-1

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 12-5 ATS: 7-8-1

Week 2 Expert Picks

Atlanta at Dallas | Detroit at Green Bay

Jax at Tennessee | Minnesota at Indy

Buffalo at Miami | SF at NY Jets

LA Rams at Philadelphia | Denver at Pitt

Carolina at Tampa Bay | Wash at Arizona

KC at LA Chargers | Baltimore at Houston

NE at Seattle | New Orleans at Las Vegas

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …

– If you think Chicago will win -4 over Detroit: Chicago

– If you think Detroit will win outright: Detroit

– If you think Chicago will win, but NOT cover: Chicago*

Click on each game for game preview & prediction when they come out over the next few days

Thursday, September 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland

CFN Cincinnati at Cleveland Prediction, Preview

8:20 NFL

Line: Cleveland -5.5, o/u: 43.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cleveland

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Cleveland*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Cleveland

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Cleveland*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Cleveland*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*

Sunday, September 20

New York Giants at Chicago

CFN NY Giants at Chicago Prediction, Preview

1:00 CBS

Line: Chicago -5.5, o/u: 42

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Chicago*

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Chicago

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Chicago

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: NY Giants

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Chicago*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Chicago*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Chicago*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire Chicago

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago*

NEXT: Atlanta at Dallas, Detroit at Green Bay