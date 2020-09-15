NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 2

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 2, highlighted by New England at Seattle, Cincinnati at Cleveland, and Lamar Jackson vs. Deshaun Watson when Baltimore goes to Houston.
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 8-8 ATS: 5-10-1
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: SU: 0-0 ATS: 0-0
@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SU: 10-6 ATS: 8-7-1
@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com
Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 12-4 ATS: 10-5-1
@PeteFiutak, CFN
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: SU: 8-8 ATS: 6-9-1
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: SU: 11-6 ATS: 7-8-1
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 12-5 ATS: 9-6-1
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: SU: 12-5 ATS: 8-7-1
WinnersandWhiners.com
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: SU: 12-5 ATS: 9-6-1
@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com
Clucko the Chicken, CFN (coin flip): SU: 6-11 ATS: 6-9-1
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 12-5 ATS: 7-8-1
Week 2 Expert Picks
Atlanta at Dallas | Detroit at Green Bay
Jax at Tennessee | Minnesota at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | SF at NY Jets
LA Rams at Philadelphia | Denver at Pitt
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Wash at Arizona
KC at LA Chargers | Baltimore at Houston
NE at Seattle | New Orleans at Las Vegas
If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Chicago will win -4 over Detroit: Chicago
– If you think Detroit will win outright: Detroit
– If you think Chicago will win, but NOT cover: Chicago*
Click on each game for game preview & prediction when they come out over the next few days
Thursday, September 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland
CFN Cincinnati at Cleveland Prediction, Preview
8:20 NFL
Line: Cleveland -5.5, o/u: 43.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cleveland
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Cleveland*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Cleveland
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Cleveland*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Cleveland*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*
Sunday, September 20
New York Giants at Chicago
CFN NY Giants at Chicago Prediction, Preview
1:00 CBS
Line: Chicago -5.5, o/u: 42
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Chicago*
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Chicago
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Chicago
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: NY Giants
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Chicago*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Chicago*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Chicago*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire Chicago
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago*
