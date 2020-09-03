NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Tom Brady and Tampa Bay vs Drew Brees and New Orleans, Chicago vs Detroit, and Houston at Kansas City
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Jeff Feyerer: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com
Pete Fiutak: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@PeteFiutak, CFN
Phil Harrison: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Jeremy Mauss: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Scott Steehn: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com
Keith Stewart: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
WinnersandWhiners.com
Brian Stultz: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
Week 1 Expert Picks
Cleveland at Baltimore | NY Jets at Buffalo
Las Vegas at Carolina | Seattle at Atlanta
Phil at Washington | Chicago at Detroit
Indy at Jacksonville | GB at Minnesota
LA Chargers at Cincinnati | Arizona at SF
Tampa Bay at New Orleans | Dallas at LA Rams
Pitt at NY Giants | Tennessee at Denver
If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Chicago will win -4 over Detroit: Chicago
– If you think Detroit will win outright: Detroit
– If you think Chicago will win, but NOT cover: Chicago*
Thursday, September 10
Houston at Kansas City
8:20, NBC
BetMGM Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 54
Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City*
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Kansas City*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Kansas City*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Kansas City
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Kansas City
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*
Sunday, September 13
Miami at New England
1:00, CBS
BetMGM Line: New England -6, o/u: 43
Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: New England*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: New England
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: New England*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: New England*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: New England*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: New England*
