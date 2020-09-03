NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1

NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Tom Brady and Tampa Bay vs Drew Brees and New Orleans, Chicago vs Detroit, and Houston at Kansas City

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Jeff Feyerer: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@PeteFiutak, CFN

Phil Harrison: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Jeremy Mauss: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Scott Steehn: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

WinnersandWhiners.com

Brian Stultz: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

Week 1 Expert Picks

Cleveland at Baltimore | NY Jets at Buffalo

Las Vegas at Carolina | Seattle at Atlanta

Phil at Washington | Chicago at Detroit

Indy at Jacksonville | GB at Minnesota

LA Chargers at Cincinnati | Arizona at SF

Tampa Bay at New Orleans | Dallas at LA Rams

Pitt at NY Giants | Tennessee at Denver

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …

– If you think Chicago will win -4 over Detroit: Chicago

– If you think Detroit will win outright: Detroit

– If you think Chicago will win, but NOT cover: Chicago*

Thursday, September 10

Houston at Kansas City

8:20, NBC

BetMGM Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 54

Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City*

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Kansas City*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Kansas City*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Kansas City

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Kansas City

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*

Sunday, September 13

Miami at New England

1:00, CBS

BetMGM Line: New England -6, o/u: 43

Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: New England*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: New England

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: New England*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: New England*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: New England*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: New England*

