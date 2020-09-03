New York Jets vs Buffalo Prediction, Game Preview

New York vs Buffalo prediction and game preview.

New York vs Buffalo Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

New York Jets (0-0) vs. Buffalo (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why New York Jets Will Win

The defense should once again be better than the parts. There are issues at corner, the pass rush has to be better, and the depth is going to be a concern at some point, but the run defense that finished No. 2 overall last year should be able to hold down an okay – but slightly overloved – group of Bill running backs.

– CFN College Football Experts Picks, Week 1

Why Buffalo Will Win

Do the Jets have the blocking to finally give the backfield parts room and time to operate? They worked the problem in the offseason, but it’s still going to be a work in progress for the second-worst rushing attack in the NFL last season.

Buffalo still has to prove it can generate a steady pass rush, but the defensive as a whole should keep the Jets from going on a slew of long marches. Put the game in the hands of Sam Darnold – the Bills will take their chances.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Le’Veon Bell, NY Jets

Can the guy get a block? He might have had a rough 2019 season, but that’s mostly because he didn’t have any room to move. He’ll always be strong in a PPR league, but the Bills will focus on stopping him first, second, and third.

What’s Going To Happen

The Bills have a terrific team in all areas with the parts to make a whole lot of noise in the AFC East race, but the offense struggled to get going in the two games last year – they split the two. Like 2019, it’ll be another relatively low-scoring battle, mostly because the Jet offense will struggle to get going.

– CFN NFL Experts Picks, Week 1

New York vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 23, New York 16

Bet on New York vs Buffalo with BetMGM

Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 40

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: $54.99 for Missouri State vs. Oklahoma

1: $30 for Mulan