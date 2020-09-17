New York Giants vs Chicago Prediction, Game Preview

New York Giants vs Chicago Bears prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New York Giants vs Chicago Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Network: CBS

New York Giants (0-1) vs Chicago (1-0) Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

Mitchell Trubisky is still the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

He might have been able to pull off the comeback win over Detroit in Week 1, but he was a big part of the reason for the need to come from behind. If he’s off, or if he can’t find the groove he had late in the game – he’s so much better when the Bear offense gets into a quicker rhythm – the Chicago offense comes to a dead stop.

After Matthew Stafford hit the Bears for almost 300 yards, New York QB Daniel Jones needs to cut down on the bad mistakes and keep pushing the ball down the field because …

Why Chicago Will Win

15 carries for six yards. That’s what Saquon Barkley did on the ground against Pittsburgh in the 26-16 loss – the second-fewest rushing yards by anyone with 15 carries or more in the history of the NFL.

On the flip side, Chicago’s running game actually worked. The offense is hardly known for a steady commitment on the ground, but the Bears averaged well over five yards per carry with effective days from David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen. New York got battered by Benny Snell in the loss on Monday night; expect Chicago to come close to 30 rushing attempts.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Dairus Slayton, New York Giants

Is he really going to be a steady No. 1 target going forward? With defenses doing everything to contain Barkley, it’s going to be all about whether or not Jones can be consistent, and he’s going to keep pushing it deep to Slayton, who caught six passes for 102 yards and two scores against the Steelers.

What’s Going To Happen

Barkley isn’t going to run for six yards again, but the Chicago defensive front will be better at getting to the quarterback than it was against Detroit.

Trubisky will still be Trubisky, but the Bear ground game will still be effective, and there won’t need to be a whole lot of heroics with both teams struggling through an offensively-challenged game.

New York Giants vs Chicago Prediction, Line

Chicago 23, New York Giants 17

Chicago -5.5, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

