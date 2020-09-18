New Orleans vs Las Vegas Prediction, Game Preview

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New Orleans vs Las Vegas Broadcast

Date: Monday, September 21

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: ESPN

New Orleans (1-0) vs Las Vegas (1-0) Game Preview

Why New Orleans Will Win

The defense had a whole lot to do with Tom Brady’s rough debut with Tampa Bay.

The Saints defense came up with three sacks and three takeaways, including the key pick six that all but ended the game early in the third quarter. Now the group gets turned loose to try stopping Josh Jacobs and the Raider running game.

Tampa Bay tried getting going on the ground, but it only managed 3.3 yards per carry and went nowhere outside of one decent dash. Slow down the run, win the takeaway battle, and let the offense be efficient enough to take advantage of every opportunity. But …

Why Las Vegas Will Win

Michael Thomas is out. The star receiver caught three passes before going out with a leg injury, and now the Saints have to find help from the rest of the receiving corps that did a whole lot of nothing against the Buccaneers.

And the running game? Alvin Kamara was held to 16 yards on 12 carries and the team averaged 2.4 yards per run.

Las Vegas got a big game out of its offensive line against Carolina – pounding away for three Jacobs touchdowns – and Derek Carr hit 22-of-30 passes with an effective 239-yard day. As long as Carr isn’t making any big mistakes and Jacobs can help grind out the clock – it had the ball for over 31 minutes last week – the O can keep up.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans

Who steps up without Michael Thomas around? Alvin Kamara caught five passes, and TE Jared Cook led the team with 80 yards on his five grabs. Taysom Hill will likely get more involved, and Tre’Quan Smith needs to sow up, but it’s Sanders who has to grow into the No. 1 role and become more of a volume catcher.

What’s Going To Happen

The Las Vegas offensive line will take over for stretches, but the New Orleans defense will stiffen in key moments to stall drive after drive. Being at home will matter to a certain extent for the Raiders, but the loss of Michael Thomas will be a bigger deal overall. It’ll be a physical game with Las Vegas showing up on the lines.

New Orleans vs Las Vegas Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 27, New Orleans 24

New Orleans -5.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

