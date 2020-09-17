New England vs Seattle Prediction, Game Preview

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

New England vs Seattle Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Network: NBC

New England (1-0) vs Seattle (1-0) Game Preview

Why New England Will Win

For all the hype and talk about Cam Newton and his great start in the 21-11 win over Miami, the defense was the real star. It kept Miami out of the end zone until the fourth quarter and held on from there.

There wasn’t a whole lot of pressure into the backfield, but the Patriots bothered Ryan Fitzpatrick enough to force three interceptions and were able to stuff the Dolphin ground game.

More than anything else, the Patriots need to maintain control and keep Russell Wilson and the Seahawk offense off the field. They held the ball for well over 35 minutes against Miami – they can’t get into a shootout.

Why Seattle Will Win

Russell Wilson was phenomenal against Atlanta, even though he was bothered and hit enough force him to hurry a bit. All he did was connect on 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards and four scores, and led the team with 29 rushing yards.

The defense might have been bombed on by Matt Ryan and an Atlanta offense that tried to get back in the game, but it was a blowout by the fourth quarter – there were a whole lot of empty yards among Ryan’s 450. New England doesn’t have Atlanta’s receivers.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Chris Carson, Seattle

The good. He caught six passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns. The bad. He ran just six times for 21 yards. He wasn’t needed much in the blowout as Wilson was in total command with the passing game, he he’s not doing much as a receiver against the Pats D, he’s going to struggle.

What’s Going To Happen

The Seahawks will make Newton start throwing, and he’ll be fine. Wilson will be better. New England’s defense will keep this from getting out of hand and should get around Wilson enough to keep him from bombing deep, but when Newton isn’t on, the Patriots will stall.

New England vs Seattle Prediction, Line

Seattle 26, New England 20

Seattle -4, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4

