NC State vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

NC State Wolfpack vs Virginia Tech Hokies prediction and game preview.

NC State vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, VA

Network: ACC Network

NC State (1-0) vs Virginia Tech (0-0) Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

Now was that so hard?

After struggling offensively throughout last year, the Wolfpack got everything humming in a win over Wake Forest to start the season. QB Bailey Hockman was sharp, Ricky Person and the ground game were strong, and the 463 yards of total offense were the most the program put up in its last 11 games.

Now it gets a Virginia Tech team that hasn’t been able to get its season started.

There’s a whole lot of talent on the Hokies, but there are a whole lot of moving parts on the offensive side that has to hit the ground running against a NC State team that will bring the pass rush – six sacks against the Demon Deacons – along with the improved offensive production.

However …

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

NC State had a hard time putting the game away in the 45-42 win. Wake Forest keep on scoring, took advantage of several opportunities, and managed to keep pressing despite being outplayed.

Expect a much better defensive performance from the other side of NC State with Virginia Tech’s defense loaded with veterans who made a whole lot of tackles last year.

This group forced a slew of mistakes, and it should have enough up front to keep the pressure on. Wake Forest got behind the line, but it only came up with one sack.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be a ragged first performance for Virginia Tech, the energy will be there on the lines. The offense will step it up in the second half as QB Hendon Hooker and RB Khalil Herbert take turns coming up with big plays to take over the game.

NC State vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 37, NC State 27

Virginia Tech -7, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

