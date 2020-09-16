Navy vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

Navy Midshipmen vs Tulane Green Wave prediction and game preview.

Navy vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: ABC

Network: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Navy (0-1) vs. Tulane (1-0) Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

It’s going to tackle someone this time.

In one of the biggest stunners of an already stunning 2020 college football season, Navy looked like it didn’t know how to play football as it get steamrolled over by BYU 55-3 in a game that wasn’t even that close. After not doing physical practices and not hitting enough during the offseason, expect a different Midshipman team two weeks later.

The running game really should be a whole lot better. It couldn’t establish anything from the start against the Cougars, the defensive front was an embarrassment, and the team that was outgained 301 rushing yards to 119 should look and play like the Navy everyone expected. Buuuuuuuuut …

Why Tulane Will Win

Are we sure?

Are we sure Navy is going to be able to turn this around in just two weeks? Either BYU is College Football Playoff good, or Navy’s lines aren’t in any sort of shape to be as good as they need to be.

Last week, Tulane looked gassed against South Alabama. It was outplayed for three quarters, it struggled against the Jaguar passing game, and then it all kicked in.

The Green Wave ground game started to work, QB Keon Howard started to settle in, and the 21 second half points led to a 27-24 win. The defensive front was terrific against the run, came up with five sacks and 12 tackles for loss, and took over when the game was on the line.

Tulane was able to fix its problems fast. No, we’re not sure that Navy can fix its problems at all.

What’s Going To Happen

Navy will be a whole lot better than it was against BYU, but Tulane will get its own ground game going efficiently and effectively enough to get by.

Keon Howard will be a bit better and a bit sharper, the midrange passing game will be stronger, and the Green Wave will survive 250-yard day from the Navy ground attack.

Navy vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Tulane 27, Navy 23

Tulane -7.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

