Navy vs Air Force Prediction, Game Preview

Navy Midshipmen vs Air Force Falcons prediction and game preview.

Navy vs Air Force Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

Network: CBS Sports Network

Navy (1-1) vs Air Force (0-0) Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

It took six quarters to get there, but Navy finally looked like the team it was supposed to be in the comeback win over Tulane. Can that team make the trip to the Air Force Academy?

This is a terrific Navy team that got steamrolled by BYU, but it finally started to move the ball late against the Green Wave with the running game able to take over with the precision needed – along with more of a passing attack than expected.

Air Force isn’t totally starting over, but six of the top seven tacklers are gone and just enough is gone off of the offensive line to be a problem. As long as the Navy lines are up to speed now after not getting physical enough this offseason through the BYU game, it should be way ahead of the game.

Or …

Why Air Force Will Win

It’s possible Navy isn’t that good and it just so happened to get a good half of football to pull up out of the nosedive.

The running game isn’t dominating like it should, the big dashes aren’t there on the outside, and the O is desperately missing a playmaker like Malcolm Perry of last year.

Thee hasn’t been any pass rush, the the run defense has been way too shaky, to be kind. If Air Force can come out strong and take an early lead, it can take over control against a Navy team that needs it, and will have a hard time getting it if the Falcon offense is close to precise.

What’s Going To Happen

Navy is impossible to figure out so far – it seems like it’s on the verge of flipping a switch to on, but it’s been way too mediocre so far. Air Force might trying to hit the ground running as it hopes to get the Mountain West season going, but it’s got the lines to be able to hold up well.

Air Force’s biggest early concerns should be the secondary and the receiving corps shouldn’t be an issue as it plays great out of the gate.

Navy vs Air Force Prediction, Line

Air Force 27, Navy 23

Navy -7, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

